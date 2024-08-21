Stephen Sarago Unveils New Book: 'Miracles! God Why Not Me?'

Exploring the Supernatural: A Call to Embrace Divine Possibilities

UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Sarago, an esteemed entrepreneur, pastor emeritus, and songwriter, is proud to announce the release of his debut book, Miracles! God Why Not Me? This groundbreaking work delves into the transformative power of miracles and aims to empower believers to experience and participate in the supernatural through faith in Jesus Christ.Stephen Sarago, who has spent over four decades managing insurance agencies across multiple states and has been honored with various industry awards, is now bringing his extensive experience and passion for faith to the literary world. Miracles! God Why Not Me? is not just a book; it is a call to action for all Christians to step into a life of divine possibility and power.The book presents a factual account of real-life miracles, illuminating how the Holy Spirit's power can bring about extraordinary changes and deep insights into God’s wisdom and love. Through engaging narratives and practical insights, Sarago demystifies the concept of miracles and provides readers with actionable steps to embrace and activate supernatural experiences in their own lives.Sarago’s motivation for writing this book stems from a deep conviction that many believers are underutilizing their spiritual potential. “I see a vast world-changing resource sitting dormant in a pew every Sunday,” Sarago explains. “Too many church leaders are content with keeping congregations in the shallow end of faith, while Jesus encouraged His disciples to explore the deeper dimensions of God’s possibilities. This book is a wake-up call to get off the bench and actively participate in God's supernatural army.”In Miracles! God Why Not Me?, readers will find that miracles are not reserved for a select few but are accessible to every believer regardless of their background. Sarago’s primary message is clear: God invites all believers to receive miracles and be conduits of His supernatural power.Stephen Sarago, who resides in Charlotte, NC with his wife of forty-five years, their four daughters, and eight grandchildren, is also known for his role as a co-producer of the Hearts of Wonder music and is currently finalizing a workbook to complement the book, designed to deepen the reader's understanding through scriptural study. To learn more about Stephen Sarago and Miracles! God Why Not Me?, please visit rushingwind120.com

