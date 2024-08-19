Vote Brat stacking rings for sale to benefit Harris Walz 2024 campaign.

New stacking rings for sale to support Harris Campaign

Massachusetts indie jewelry brand introduces rings honoring favorite brat, Kamala Harris.

I started offering a “brat” ring a few years ago, and I love that now I can use it to support such an amazing candidate for President.” — ilah Cibis

WORCESTER, MA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLAH Jewelry is here to get your hands in the game! November is right around the corner, and there's nothing more empowering than using your voice for the better. iLAH is thrilled to announce the launch of a new stacking ring set : the "Vote" and "Brat" rings. This striking duo is more than just an accessory—it's a statement of empowerment, designed to honor and support the Harris Walz campaign.

iLAH is known for her cheeky Words of Wisdom collection, which includes the best selling "yes chef" and "feral" rings. “Vote” was an obvious addition for the 2024 election year, but when the Harris Campaign embraced the “brat” moniker, iLAH owner, ilah Cibis, knew what she had to do. “I started offering a “brat” ring a few years ago, and I love that now I can use it to support such an amazing candidate for President.” The jewelry company is now offering the two rings as a set or as single pieces.

This duo is available on their site, ilahjewelry.com. With every purchase of a ring set, iLAH Jewelry will be donating a fixed portion of the proceeds to the Harris Walz 2024 Presidential Campaign. Sets are available in sterling silver, 5K yellow gold, and 14K yellow, white, and rose gold. Sets range in price from $179 in sterling silver, which includes a $40 donation to the Harris Walz campaign, to $1225 for a 14K white gold set that includes a $325 donation. The “vote” and “brat” rings are also available for purchase separately without a donation to the campaign.

“Obviously, I want you to ‘vote brat’, but if you just want a ‘vote’ ring, you can do that too. I believe strongly that all Americans who are eligible to vote should vote. Please go vote! And if you are supporting the Republican ticket, the ‘vote’ ring pairs great with my #1 best selling ring, ‘little bitch boy’. We have something for everyone.”

iLAH Jewelry is an indie jewelry brand based in Worcester, MA, owned by jeweler ilah Cibis. iLAH makes pieces featuring recycled gold, silver, and platinum as well as responsibly sourced diamonds and gemstones. iLAH’s pieces range from fun and playful silver statement pieces to classically beautiful engagement rings. iLAH’s pieces can be found on their website ilahjewelry.com and online seller WolfandBadger.com. Visit iLAH’s flagship store in Worcester, MA or view her pieces at the Wolf & Badger Store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.