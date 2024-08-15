Former Alabama Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Offense for Using Excessive Force

A former Daleville, Alabama, Police Department sergeant, Ryan Phillips, pleaded guilty yesterday to depriving an arrestee of his civil rights under color of law.

“When police officers violate the law and abuse their power, it erodes the community’s trust in the ability of law enforcement to keep them safe and to preserve their rights,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant abused his power by entering the cell of an arrestee to violently strike him in the face and upper body without cause or reason. The Justice Department is steadfast in its determination to protect the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans, including people who are incarcerated, and to hold accountable law enforcement officials who use excessive force.”

“Although police officers are granted authority to maintain law and order, that authority has its limits,” said U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross for the Middle District of Alabama. “The defendant lost his composure and beat an arrestee inside his cell. This type of excessive force cannot be tolerated. By holding accountable those who disparage the profession by breaking the law, we will protect the reputations of the countless officers who serve honorably.”

“Ryan Phillips clearly violated his position of public trust,” said Acting Assistant Director Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect and serve all people and Phillips betrayed that trust. The law enforcement community relies on each other to uphold that sacred oath, and the FBI remains committed to holding those accountable should that oath be violated."”

According to documents submitted and statements made in court, Phillips willfully used unreasonable force against an arrestee identified as D.M. Specifically, while D.M. was inside a jail cell, he and Phillips had a verbal altercation. Phillips removed his badge and firearm, entered D.M.’s cell and hit D.M. in the upper body and face multiple times resulting in bodily injury to D.M., including lacerations and bruising. With the plea agreement, Phillips admitted that he had no legitimate law enforcement purpose for engaging in this conduct, that he acted willfully and that D.M. suffered bodily injury.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Phillips faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.