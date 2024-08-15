Submit Release
FAA Proposes $73,000 Civil Penalty Against Zipline International

Thursday, August 15, 2024

WASHINGTON–The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $73,000 civil penalty against Zipline International Inc., of Concord, North Carolina, for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.
 
The FAA alleges that between June 13, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, Zipline failed to subject 10 employees who performed safety-sensitive work to random drug and alcohol testing. The employees performed aircraft maintenance or flight crewmember duties. 

The agency also alleges that Zipline failed to conduct an approved pre-employment drug test on one of those employees.  

Zipline has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

