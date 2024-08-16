Serving two fronts: Sgt. Austin Cassell's dual commitment

SEAGOVILLE, Texas –

In Texas, Sgt. Austin Cassell embodies the spirit of dual dedication. By night, he patrols the streets as a police officer, ensuring the safety and security of his community until the sun rises. On the weekend, he serves as a sergeant in the Army Reserve’s 394th Field Hospital, honing his skills to save lives in an internationally deployable field hospital. This dual commitment exemplifies the spirit of service that runs deep in the heart of many in the Army Reserve.

Cassell's journey into law enforcement and military service is rooted in a deep sense of duty.

"Balancing both roles requires structure," Cassell explains. "My days, or actually nights, begin early with physical training, crucial for success in the Army. Then it's straight to the [police] station, where each shift blends responding to calls, conducting investigations, and helping keep the community safe."

His role in law enforcement demands physical abilities, mental vigilance and problem-solving, skills that are equally essential in his military duties.

"In both roles, attention to detail and quick decision-making are crucial," Cassell emphasizes. "Whether diffusing a tense situation or applying a bandage to a casualty in the Army Reserve, the training complements each other."

His leadership and experience as a sergeant are invaluable to his fellow soldiers, who look up to him for guidance and support. The discipline and time management skills he has developed over the years are crucial in maintaining this balance.

Juggling police work and military service isn't without challenges.

"There are days when it feels like there aren't enough hours," admits Cassell. "Maintaining balance is key. Family support and staying fit are essential." Yet, the rewards are profound, he notes. "Knowing I'm making a difference, whether it’s arresting a ‘bad-guy’ or providing medical care in the Army Reserve, is incredibly fulfilling."

His family, friends, and police department leadership provide a strong support system, enabling him to excel in both careers.

Cassell's story is not just about his personal journey; it’s a narrative that encourages others to consider the rewards of serving as an Army Reserve Soldier and a testament to courage, integrity, and service.

"Understanding the commitment involved is crucial," he says. "It's not just about a job; it's a way of life dedicated to service. If you're driven by a desire to make a difference in your community and country, joining the Army Reserve offers a perfect opportunity for this."