MDA State Fair Exhibit Features Farming, Fun, and Freebies!

Fairgoers of all ages will connect agriculture to their daily lives with educational, engaging, and fun hands-on activities and games at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2024 State Fair exhibit.

A kid-oriented activity, sponsored by Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom, is scheduled daily from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. all 12 days of the fair. Children can make a seed bomb matrix at the booth, then take it home and plant it in their own yard or garden and see it grow!

In addition, the MDA’s Emerging Farmers Office will be providing resources that aim to help beginning and emerging farmers across the state in underrepresented farming communities. The office will supply information on land access, grants and resources, and language accessibility.

Farmer-members of the Minnesota Grown local foods promotion program will also be on hand to answer questions about their food production and farm operations, give out copies of the Minnesota Grown Directory of local farms and farmers markets, and to handout temporary tattoos, as well as Swedish dishcloths.

Furthermore, fairgoers can find out more about Minnesota’s invasive pests and noxious weeds, from spongy moth to emerald ash borer. The booth will provide an educational experience through a themed prize wheel with various questions regarding invasive species topics. Information on managing noxious weeds and steps to protect our environment from pests are also available.

The MDA State Fair exhibit is in the North Hall of the Agriculture/Horticulture Building at the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Judson Avenue on the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair runs Thursday, August 22 through Labor Day, September 2. Exhibits are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, Communications Director

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us