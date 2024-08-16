New Nelson J. Davis Steamy Thriller 'Three The Wet Way' Slips and Lands its Way on Urbanflix TV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson J. Davis, a renowned filmmaker known for his compelling storytelling and ability to captivate audiences, has released his latest steamy thriller, “Three The Wet Way,” now available exclusively on Urbanflix TV. This daring film showcases the complexities of desire, boundaries, and the consequences of pushing the limits in relationships.
The film centres on a man intrigued by his friend and business partner's unconventional lifestyle, leading him to ask his girlfriend for a similar experience. She agrees but with her own stipulations, setting the stage for a tale filled with scandal and secrets. The film stars Nelson J. Davis, Styves Exantus, and Jalisa McFat.
Nelson J. Davis is a writer, producer and director widely known across streaming platforms. Davis has starred in over 70 feature films and has executive produced over 15 feature films. Davis starred in “Three The Wet Way”, as well as wrote and executive produced it under his “a Nelson J. Davis Bedtime Story” banner.
Davis stated “We are excited about this new venture with Urbanflix TV and putting “Three The Wet Way” in front of their growing audience. We feel the film is in alignment with the content their audience desires”.
“Three The Wet Way” is now streaming exclusively on Urbanflix TV. The platform will also have the first look at the sequel, featuring an exciting cast.
The third instalment of the series is slated to begin production in Fall 2024.
UrbanflixTV is a full-service streaming solution offering a captivating collection of content curated specifically for the urban audience. This premium streaming service allows viewers instant access to steamy, edgy, exclusive series and cinema created with Black creators and entertainers at its core. Accessible on a wide range of platforms and digital streaming devices.
UrbanFlix TV representative stated "UrbanflixTV is thrilled to present Three the Wet Way, a provocative new film that dives deep into the complexities of modern relationships, pushing boundaries and exploring desires like never before. Get ready for an unforgettable ride, exclusively on UrbanflixTV."
Nelson J. Davis continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, delivering content that challenges, entertains, and resonates with viewers. With “Three The Wet Way,” he once again proves why he is a driving force in the film industry, creating films that not only entertain but also provoke thought and discussion.
Website: www.urbanflixtv.com
Mawra zafar
The film centres on a man intrigued by his friend and business partner's unconventional lifestyle, leading him to ask his girlfriend for a similar experience. She agrees but with her own stipulations, setting the stage for a tale filled with scandal and secrets. The film stars Nelson J. Davis, Styves Exantus, and Jalisa McFat.
Nelson J. Davis is a writer, producer and director widely known across streaming platforms. Davis has starred in over 70 feature films and has executive produced over 15 feature films. Davis starred in “Three The Wet Way”, as well as wrote and executive produced it under his “a Nelson J. Davis Bedtime Story” banner.
Davis stated “We are excited about this new venture with Urbanflix TV and putting “Three The Wet Way” in front of their growing audience. We feel the film is in alignment with the content their audience desires”.
“Three The Wet Way” is now streaming exclusively on Urbanflix TV. The platform will also have the first look at the sequel, featuring an exciting cast.
The third instalment of the series is slated to begin production in Fall 2024.
UrbanflixTV is a full-service streaming solution offering a captivating collection of content curated specifically for the urban audience. This premium streaming service allows viewers instant access to steamy, edgy, exclusive series and cinema created with Black creators and entertainers at its core. Accessible on a wide range of platforms and digital streaming devices.
UrbanFlix TV representative stated "UrbanflixTV is thrilled to present Three the Wet Way, a provocative new film that dives deep into the complexities of modern relationships, pushing boundaries and exploring desires like never before. Get ready for an unforgettable ride, exclusively on UrbanflixTV."
Nelson J. Davis continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, delivering content that challenges, entertains, and resonates with viewers. With “Three The Wet Way,” he once again proves why he is a driving force in the film industry, creating films that not only entertain but also provoke thought and discussion.
Website: www.urbanflixtv.com
Mawra zafar
UrbanflixTV
email us here