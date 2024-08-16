B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN FLORIDA
John Worthington Joins as Partner in Jacksonville, Florida
I am humbled in becoming a partner with B2B CFO®, a top-of-the-line consulting firm. B2B CFO®’s altruistic objective of improving the lives of business owners resonates with me.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that John Worthington has joined as Partner. He is based in Jacksonville, FL, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
John is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 35 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent 3 years as Chief Financial Officer of Triad Financial Services where he oversaw the implementation of two major banking conversions and facilitated expansion from a regional presence to nationwide through key acquisitions. During that period, revenue doubled, and operating income increased 150%.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of John Worthington to our firm’s stellar group of Florida-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like John, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to John, “I am humbled in becoming a partner with B2B CFO®, a top-of-the-line consulting firm. B2B CFO®’s altruistic objective of improving the lives of business owners resonates with me.”
To find out more about, or to connect with John, visit b2bcfo.com/john-worthington.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
John Worthington
B2B CFO
