Supreme Court gives trial courts more leeway to not strike sentence enhancements

In People v. Walker, the Supreme Court today interprets Penal Code section 1385(c), which provides that any of nine “mitigating circumstances . . . weighs greatly in favor of dismissing [an earlier imposed sentence] enhancement, unless the court finds that dismissal of the enhancement would endanger public safety.” The proper application of the statutory language had divided the Courts of Appeal.

