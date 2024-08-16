In People v. Walker, the Supreme Court today interprets Penal Code section 1385(c), which provides that any of nine “mitigating circumstances . . . weighs greatly in favor of dismissing [an earlier imposed sentence] enhancement, unless the court finds that dismissal of the enhancement would endanger public safety.” The proper application of the statutory language had divided the Courts of Appeal.
You just read:
Supreme Court gives trial courts more leeway to not strike sentence enhancements
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.