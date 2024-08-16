Keep America Beautiful® Hosts “Power of Beauty” Celebration During UN Climate Week at NYC’s Rockefeller Center

Keep America Beautiful Official Logo Power of Beauty Official Invite Rock Park above Rockefeller Center in New York City, the stunning venue for the Power of Beauty 2024 Celebration.

Five Major Corporations to Be Honored for Leadership in Recycling, Litter Prevention, Innovation, Sustainability, and Beautification

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are now available for Keep America Beautiful’s "The Power of Beauty 2024 Celebration” which awards corporate leadership and innovation in recycling, sustainability, and litter prevention. The evening event takes place September 23, 2024, at the start of Climate Week in New York City at Radio Park above Rockefeller Center, offering panoramic views of the city.

The event also celebrates the launch of the Greatest American Cleanup™, a nationwide effort led by Keep America Beautiful to clean, green, and beautify America in time for the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. This cleanup initiative invites everyone in America to participate by helping to remove 25 billion pieces of litter from our parks, public spaces, roadsides, and waterways, and to beautify 25,000 communities across America.

Keep America Beautiful invites attendees to showcase their commitment to sustainability by wearing circular, ethical, and sustainable fashion.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this exclusive event, visit kab.org/powerofbeauty. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Keep America Beautiful's mission to create cleaner, greener, and more beautiful communities.

Keep America Beautiful is grateful for the support of its sponsors, including The Coca-Cola Company, iHeart Media, Anheuser-Busch, Carol Cone on Purpose, Cirba Solutions, Hilton, Niagara Cares, Northrop Grumman, ReMA, and Skullcandy.

To donate or become a sponsor of the Power of Beauty Celebration or the Greatest American Cleanup, email Abby Horrigan at ahorrigan@kab.org or visit kab.org/partners-for-change/.

About Keep America Beautiful:

Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful® strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities.

Greatest American Cleanup - The Largest Cleanup in U.S. History