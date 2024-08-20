Fasoo Revolutionizes CAD File Security, Ensuring Secure and Seamless File Sharing Internally and Externally

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, continues to protect your most sensitive data with its robust computer-aided design (CAD) file security. With the growing risk of data breaches and unauthorized access to critical assets, the need for strong security measures has never been more crucial. Fasoo addresses these needs with its advanced data security solution, Fasoo Enterprise DRM, and the all-in-one zero-trust collaboration platform, Wrapsody eCo. These solutions ensure the protection and management of business-critical design data throughout all stages of the document lifecycle.

“Automotive, semiconductor, energy, telecommunication, and many other high-tech manufacturing companies create and manage intellectual property in the form of CAD files, yet they face challenges in applying advanced encryption, authentication, controls, and tracking capabilities,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo’s UPC technology helps extend zero trust security capabilities and changes the dynamics of how to protect CAD files.”

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) ensures robust CAD file security by applying and maintaining persistent encryption across all types and versions of CAD applications throughout the file’s lifecycle. By embedding security policies and access controls directly into the file itself, it ensures that only authorized users can access and modify sensitive information. With FED, users can control who can view, edit, or print a document, apply an access time limit to the shared design files, and even revoke access immediately. It also provides tracking and auditing capabilities with a comprehensive audit trail that details the export, sharing, and usage history of CAD files.

Wrapsody eCo is an external collaboration platform built on document virtualization technology. Its security features, including automatic backup, targeted access control, and the ability to modify permissions, ensure continuous protection of CAD files under strict control, even when they are outside the organization. It also offers version control and seamless integration with various channels like email and Dropbox. Wrapsody eCo not only fortifies security but also contributes to creating an efficient work system, driving significant improvements in productivity.

Fasoo’s CAD file security solutions cater to a wide range of CAD applications. By protecting sensitive design data, Fasoo enables companies to safeguard their intellectual property, maintain competitive advantages, and comply with industry regulations. Beyond enhancing security, Fasoo fosters an efficient work environment, driving significant improvements in productivity, and is committed to delivering reliable and robust solutions that meet the industry’s evolving needs. For further details on CAD file security, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/cad-file-security/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/ or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo, at soniaawanpr@gmail.com.