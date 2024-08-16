New Artisanal Lighting Company Bendee Unveils Debut Collection
Based in Toronto, Bendee debuts three new pendant lights named “The Loop”, “Signature” and “Sail” which are handcrafted and designed to be functional art.
Our mission is to create lighting that transcends the ordinary. We strive to produce art focusing on unique wood bending techniques and is a testament to our lifelong passion for woodworking”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bendee: Illuminating Art through the fusion of light and wood.
— Mohammad Naji
Toronto, ON August 16, 2024 -Bendee, a trailblazing newly formed company specializing in artistic lighting, is proud to announce its three debut designs with a unique approach to design and craftsmanship. Named “The Loop”, “Signature” and “Sail” the three light pendants are handcrafted and designed to be functional art. Founded by Naji, a passionate woodworker with extensive experience in home renovation, Bendee pushes the boundaries of lighting design by focusing on the art of bending wood and the fusion of LED lighting.
A Fusion of Artistry and Functionality
Bendee's lighting creations are not merely functional pendants; they are exquisite art pieces that illuminate spaces with a captivating blend of form and light. The company's design philosophy centers around the concept of bending wood, as reflected in its name. Each piece is meticulously crafted through a rigorous prototyping process, where experimentation and innovation lead to stunning results. Each piece is handcrafted out of white or red oak.
“Naji, founder of Bendee, explains, "Our mission is to create lighting that transcends the ordinary. We strive to produce art with a lighting accent, focusing on wood bending techniques as our main differentiator. Each piece is a testament to our passion for woodworking and our commitment to pushing creative boundaries."
Collaboration and Individuality
Bendee collaborates with various designers to explore new ideas and expand its creative horizons. However, the core team remains small and agile, allowing for a personalized approach to each project. The company is not bound by any specific design constraints, embracing a flexible approach that encourages unique and unconventional creations.
A Bright Future Ahead
Bendee's vision is to establish itself as a leading creative center for artistic lighting, renowned for its strong brand and unparalleled designs. The company's dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and artistic expression is evident in every piece it creates. As Bendee sets its sights on the future, the vision is clear: to become a globally recognized creative center for artistic lighting, celebrated for its distinctive brand and its unparalleled designs. The company's passion for craftsmanship, innovation, and artistic expression serves as the guiding light on this journey.
Bendee's ultimate goal is to create a vibrant hub where lighting designers from around the world can converge, sharing their ideas and collaborating to bring their visions to life. The company's debut collection is just the beginning, a glimpse into a future where light and wood dance in perfect harmony, illuminating not just spaces, but the very spirit of creativity.
