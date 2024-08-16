Determination and Motivation: Judith Perkins’ New Novel Captivates Hearts, Inspires Readers

Journey to the Pacific, One Man's Quest Author, Judith Perkins

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned author, Judith A. Perkins , offers an interesting story that narrates the life of George Seevers, a man whose dreams were born from the confines of an orphanage in Illinois and stretched all the way to the Pacific Ocean. This meticulously researched historical novel captures the essence of the American spirit, creating a story of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of a long-cherished dream.George Seevers' story begins before the civil war, when at just two years old, he was placed in an orphanage. With little hope for a formal education, his future seemed bleak until a compassionate matron taught him to read. From then on, books became his sanctuary, with stories of far-off places fueling his imagination. Among the many tales he devoured, one captivated him the most—the Pacific Ocean, a place he vowed to see with his own eyes.At the age of 15, driven by his determination, George ran away from the orphanage. His journey westward was fraught with challenges, but his resolve never wavered. He took on various jobs in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, each step bringing him closer to his dream. In Cheyenne, he married and started a family, but the call of the Pacific still echoed in his heart.Eventually, George and his family moved to Portland, Oregon, but fate would take them further, to the small town of Rawlings in Eastern Washington. There, George owned a hotel and worked as a chef, raising his family and becoming a respected member of the community. But his dream of seeing the Pacific remained unfulfilled—until he was called upon to rescue his oldest daughter in Portland. It was during this trip that George finally stood at the edge of the Pacific Ocean, his long-cherished dream realized. He returned to Rawlings with his family, content to live out his days in the town he had come to love.Judith A. Perkins, a seasoned author raised in Portland, Oregon, has a deep connection to the Pacific Northwest, which shines through in her writing. After a career in retail and the insurance industry, Perkins retired with her husband to travel the lower 48 states in their motorhome. Now settled in Tacoma, Washington, she dedicates her time to writing and community service through her local Kiwanis Club."Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest" marks Judith A. Perkins' debut as an author. Her follow-up work, "The Emancipation of William Jones, Jr.", set in Rawlings, Washington, continues to showcase her talent for creating relatable characters and heartwarming stories. Perkins’ ability to craft compelling narratives has garnered her a dedicated readership.For more information about Judith A. Perkins and her work, visit her website at judithaperkins.com ( https://judithaperkins.com/ ), where you can find her latest blogs and upcoming events. You can also support her community efforts through the Kiwanis Club of Parkland Spanaway, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local children achieve their dreams.Read the story of George Seevers and join him on his journey to the Pacific. “Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest” by Judith A. Perkins is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.Buy Here: Journey to the Pacific, One Man’s Quest ( https://rb.gy/x0u7zl About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

