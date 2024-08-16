IRS, states, tax industry announce new joint effort to combat growing scams and schemes; ongoing coordination to follow in footsteps of Security Summit’s identity theft efforts to help taxpayers and protect revenue

IR-2024-215, Aug. 16, 2024

WASHINGTON — A coalition representing the Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the spectrum of the nation’s tax industry today announced a new joint effort to combat the growth of scams and schemes threatening taxpayers and tax systems.

The new combined effort follows a variety of increased scams and schemes that intensified during the past filing season that aimed to exploit vulnerable taxpayers while enriching fraudsters and promoters.

Convened at the request of IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, the coalition of federal and state tax agencies along with software and financial companies as well as key national tax professional associations agreed to a three-pronged approach. They will work to expand outreach and education about emerging scams, develop new approaches to identify potentially fraudulent returns at the point of filing and create infrastructure improvements to protect taxpayers as well as federal, state and industry tax systems.

The new task force will be called the Coalition Against Scam and Scheme Threats (CASST).

“Across the spectrum of the tax system, we’ve seen a rising tide of scams and schemes that try to exploit taxpayers and find gaps in government and industry defenses,” Werfel said. “This new collaborative approach will allow the private and public sectors to throw our combined weight against this threat. We will do more to work closely together, share information faster, respond quickly to threats and quickly alert the public to new and emerging threats. Our goal is to have a mass effect on this expanding problem that’s spread on social media and through bad actors.”

The new CASST project has wide support across the nation’s tax community. In addition to the IRS, other participants include state tax agencies represented by the Federation of Tax Administrators as well as the leading software and financial industries working in the tax space and key national tax professional organizations. The Council for Electronic Revenue Communication Advancement, the National Association of Computerized Tax Processors and the American Coalition for Taxpayer Rights are among those that have signed on to support the initiative. In all, more than 60 different groups from the private sector have signed on to the initiative, either individually or as part of a group.

“The FTA membership is dedicated to protecting taxpayers from fraudulent attacks on the country’s tax ecosystem,” said Federation of Tax Administrators Executive Director Sharonne Bonardi. “We are committed to continuing our collaborative efforts by working with the IRS, industry and other stakeholders to implement strategies that allow for proactive detection, prevention and mitigation of scams and schemes deployed by bad actors intending to defraud tax agencies.”

The new coalition is an outgrowth of the Security Summit effort, and while the new collaborative effort will not replace the Summit, the scams coalition will be closely modeled on the Summit. The Security Summit was launched in 2015 by the same groups to stem the growth in tax-related identity theft. The combined effort improved information sharing between the groups, identified common approaches to combat tax-related identity theft, improved internal tax system defenses and conducted extensive public awareness campaigns for taxpayers and tax professionals. While tax-related identity theft remains a concern, the improved protections have protected millions of taxpayers and prevented billions of dollars of fraudulent payments.

For this new project targeting scams, the CASST task force has agreed to high-level principles. The purpose of the group will be to better protect taxpayers from falling prey to unscrupulous actors by leveraging multilateral relationships across the tax ecosystem to minimize the filing of fraudulent tax returns.

"CERCA is pleased to work with the IRS and the states to combat the proliferation of ‘scams and schemes’ that are victimizing millions of Americans,” said Shannon Bond, chair of the Council for Electronic Revenue Communication Advancement. CERCA represents companies in the tax software and preparation industries as well as financial service groups and others in the tax community. “Continuing our long partnership with the IRS, CERCA stands shoulder to shoulder with both the federal government and the states to reduce first-party fraud, which threatens the viability of tax systems and imperils vulnerable taxpayers."

During the past tax season, there has been increased activity involving a variety of scams and schemes harming taxpayers, including the Fuel Tax Credit, household employment taxes and the Sick and Family Leave Credit. The IRS has seen hundreds of thousands of dubious claims come in where it appears taxpayers are claiming credits for which they are not eligible, leading to refunds being delayed and the need for taxpayers to show they have legitimate documentation to support these claims.

Numerous other scams and schemes continue to be seen circulating on social media and are highlighted through efforts including the annual IRS Dirty Dozen list and alerts from the Security Summit partners. The new approach will increase collaborative efforts to raise awareness and education about schemes, not just during tax season but throughout the year.

With the new scam and scheme initiatives, the IRS, states and the private sector will work to put in place new protections by filing season 2025. The combined effort is particularly important because the group has seen instances where scammers look for weak points in government systems and the private sector to exploit. The combined effort will improve defenses across both the private and public sector with a goal of making it more difficult for scammers to slip improper or false tax returns through the system.

The group will also work to make long-term structural changes to fundamentally improve the ability to identify and stop scams. This includes working to improve EFIN and PTIN validation and new steps to combat “ghost preparers,” who prepare tax returns for a fee and do not in any way sign a tax return or disclose their role on the tax return as the preparer. In many cases, these are inflated tax refunds that lead to millions in revenue loss and add risk for taxpayers who file potentially improper claims with only the individual’s name associated with the tax return.