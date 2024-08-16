City of Lawrence launches new strategic plan dashboard

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the launch of a revamped strategic plan dashboard designed to provide the community with a clearer, more dynamic way to engage with our key performance indicators and track progress toward our collective goals. This centralized platform will enhance transparency and help residents better visualize our commitments and outcomes.

“I’m really pleased with our new process of managing, communicating, and publishing our key performance indicators to the public,” said Brian Thomas, Chief Information Officer, City of Lawrence. “We have more agility to respond to questions and make changes. The tracking ability will also help us with timelier reporting.”

The newly updated City-wide outcomes are now live, showcasing our commitment to realizing Lawrence as a place where all can enjoy life and feel at home. As we work towards these strategic outcomes, we will be releasing updates on other outcome areas in stages, ensuring that the community stays informed every step of the way.

These outcomes represent what our City is working toward and reflect our dedication to achieving excellence in collaboration with our residents. While much of the City’s foundational work aligns with these areas, we are continuing to build targeted plans to ensure that we meet our goals effectively.

We invite all community members to explore the new dashboard and stay engaged as we work together to create a thriving Lawrence for everyone.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

