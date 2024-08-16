Trailblazing Reservist: First drill-status Airman takes on Junior ROTC instructor role

In a historic milestone, Master Sgt. Cynthia Webster, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron medical technician, has become the first Air Force reservist to serve as an Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor while maintaining her drill status. Webster, who has dedicated 13 years to the Air Force, began her new role as an Aerospace Science Instructor at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville, Alabama, in July.

In 2024, an exciting new opportunity opened for drilling reservists, guardsmen and some separated veterans. Thanks to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense unveiled new instructor pay tables, making the Junior ROTC instructor role accessible to a broader range of dedicated service members. This change constitutes a landmark event, offering a rewarding path for those eager to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Webster originally took notice of Junior ROTC when one of her former commanders became an instructor after he retired. The role looked appealing to Webster. “I might be able to share my passion for the military with younger generations - to demonstrate through my personal convictions that military service is a selfless service, a calling, not just a business proposition where one’s time, labor, and talent is exchanged for things like college money.”

Another significant factor for Webster was the opportunity to have a job in the same location as her husband. Because Air Force Junior ROTC has nearly 830 programs across the country and more than 200 current vacancies, it greatly expands location options for reserve component members.

Finally, when asked what “sealed the deal,” she replied, “Really, it was being able to work with the kids. As a firefighter, I was involved with community outreach programs exposing me to the public. My favorite part of that role with the fire department was interacting with kids, talking about my job and careers in firefighting or other public service, and influencing kids to maybe find a way out of bad situations in their homes or communities.”

She is hopeful that more Air Force Reserve members will consider this new opportunity. “I think it’s a win-win for everyone involved. Serving as a JROTC Instructor while simultaneously serving in the reserves helps senior NCOs relate to the junior members of their units. This will benefit the integration and fit of newly assigned personnel and allow unit leaders to develop deeper, more effective relationships with their workforce. It’s a win for currently serving reservists like me because it broadened the range of opportunities available in the area.”

Webster’s passion for the Air Force is deeply rooted in her family history. Her father served four years in the Air Force and later worked for the Department of Defense, leading the family to various postings, including Montgomery, Alabama, Hawaii, and Munich, Germany. It was during her time in Munich, watching Army Red Cross helicopters, that she first imagined herself saving lives from the skies.

“One of my most distinct memories from childhood was the Army Red Cross helicopters flying over the base in Munich. I always imagined myself up there saving lives,” said Webster. “We had one channel overseas, AFN [Armed Forces Network]. 'M*A*S*H' was my favorite TV show.” For those unfamiliar, "M*A*S*H" provided an often-comedic perspective on the military's medical mission during the Korean War and featured helicopters transporting wounded soldiers in the opening credits.

Her journey to becoming an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician was inspired by a pivotal moment with former Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Wier of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. “He told me that air evacuation technicians and nurses converted the aircraft into a hospital-in-the-sky, allowing the 908th to bring our injured brothers and sisters back home,” she recalled. This experience solidified her calling in the Air Force.

Over the past decade, Webster has served in various capacities, including as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician with the 908th AES. She also had the opportunity to serve on active duty for more than two years as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the 42nd Medical Group’s Flight Operations Medical and Warfighter Clinics. “I became responsible for standing up the COVID clinic, running its daily operations, training other medical personnel on how to perform the testing, and working to assure all Maxwell personnel had access to care.”

“One of my best memories is a time we brought back six wounded warriors from a forward-deployed location. The mission was typical, I suppose, to several others we had conducted, but it always made me feel like I was fulfilling a purpose. Living that dream of saving lives, just like the helicopters on 'M*A*S*H,’ back in Munich when I was a kid,” Webster said.

Now, as Webster transitions to her role in the Air Force Junior ROTC program, she brings with her a wealth of experience and a devotion to service. All Air Force Junior ROTC units are required to have two full-time instructors, typically one officer and one enlisted member. Retired Col. Keith Wilson serves as the Senior Aerospace Science Instructor at Mae Jemison High School. As an instructor team, they have set several goals for the coming year. “Col. Wilson and I want to grow the program to realize its potential. All JROTC programs are ultimately supposed to be student-led. Col. Wilson and I are only supposed to facilitate this. The JROTC program of instruction provides the students with the materials to make the program good, but in time, it’s the students who must take the lead and make it great.”

Webster has lofty aspirations for their program. Her overall objective is to help students develop “a sense of being part of something larger than themselves. So, one of those essential tools of success is the belief that they can be part of something greater. That’s really what I’d like each student to have when they complete the program.”

She has been on the job just over one week and noted, “All the kids give me purpose. But the lost kids, the ones searching for something more than what they’ve got going on right now - those are the ones that invigorate in me that sense of doing something for a purpose larger than myself.”

In her new role as a Junior ROTC instructor, Webster aims to inspire the next generation of Air Force leaders while continuing to serve in her reservist capacity. Her unique position highlights the evolving opportunities within the Air Force Reserve and the importance of leadership and dedication in shaping the future of the nation. “I want to be part of helping to give the cadets a head start in life and help provide them the tools to succeed,” she said.