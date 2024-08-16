Charleston Reservist Earns Top Graduate Award for C-17 Flight Control Systems Course

Master Sgt. Andrew “AJ” Turner, a reservist with the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., recently earned Air Education and Training Command’s (AETC) Top Graduate Award during the Mobility Air Forces Integrated Instruments and Flight Control Systems C-17 Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

The AETC Top Graduate Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional personal initiative, academic excellence, leadership, and military bearing throughout the course. Master Sgt. Turner’s outstanding performance in these areas set him apart from his peers in this demanding program.

“Master Sgt. Turner’s dedication and hard work are a credit to our squadron and the Air Force Reserve as a whole,” said Lt. Col. Jason Dethier, commander of the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “His achievement reflects the level of professionalism and technical skill that he brings to the job every day. We are incredibly proud of him.”

As a reservist in the Mobility Air Forces Integrated Instrument and Flight Control Systems specialty, Turner’s role is critical in maintaining the operational readiness of the C-17 Globemaster III. His duties involve operating and maintaining complex flight control systems, diagnosing malfunctions using technical orders and schematics, and recommending corrective actions based on detailed inspections. Turner’s expertise helps ensure that aircraft remain mission-ready, supporting global mobility and Air Force operations.

The significance of this achievement lies not only in the technical proficiency required to complete the C-17 course but also in the leadership and military bearing expected from top graduates. The C-17 Globemaster III is a key component of U.S. air mobility, and maintaining its flight control systems requires a deep understanding of advanced avionics and maintenance techniques. Turner’s recognition highlights his ability to not only perform at the highest level but to lead others in complex and high-stakes environments.

Turner’s accomplishment further cements his reputation as a leader and skilled technician within the Air Force Reserve, and his contributions will continue to be vital to the success of his unit and the broader Air Force Reserve and Air Mobility Commands.