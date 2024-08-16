USL Super League to Debut Original Theme Song by Audiobrain on Peacock
League taps decorated Music Producer Audrey Arbeeny to lead anthemic composition celebrating new chapter in women’s soccer
Collaborating with a visionary like Audrey Arbeeny and her team at Audiobrain helped us create a sound that captures the energy, pride, and enthusiasm of this important moment for USL Super League”TAMPA, FL, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USL Super League will debut its first-ever broadcast theme music for the new professional women’s soccer league this Saturday, Aug. 17, on Peacock. The Super League kicks off its inaugural season with an opening-night doubleheader featuring Carolina Ascent FC hosting DC Power FC at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by Fort Lauderdale United FC visiting Spokane Zephyr FC at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Titled ‘Together: Part of the Movement, our Moment’, the original music composition is the result of a creative collaboration led by Emmy Award-winning Audrey Arbeeny, the Founder, CEO, and Executive Producer of Audiobrain, a recognized sonic leader in the sports industry. The powerful anthem embraces the momentum in women’s sports, reflecting the vibrant, inclusive community the USL Super League is building.
“This is an exciting time for women’s sports, with increased interest, higher visibility, and advanced technologies,” Arbeeny said. “Sound is such a powerful emotional connector, creating an expressive bond between the athletes and the audience. For the USL Super League, we crafted a sound that captures both the American essence and a global sense of community.”
Arbeeny’s extensive experience in music production and sonic branding includes serving as the Music Supervisor for NBC Olympics broadcasts for 26 years, during which she has garnered two Emmy Awards and multiple nominations. She has also developed original sonic branding for prominent sports entities such as the New York Giants, Major League Soccer, ESPN2, NBC Sunday Night Football, and the Premier Hockey League.
“Collaborating with a visionary like Audrey Arbeeny and her team at Audiobrain helped us create a sound that captures the energy, pride, and enthusiasm of this important moment for USL Super League,” said Amanda Vandervort, President of the USL Super League. “We’re thrilled to share this anthem with fans and celebrate this historic new chapter in women’s soccer.”
All USL Super League matches, including the playoffs and final, will be streamed live on Peacock, the home of the USL Super League.
About the USL Super League
The USL Super League is a Division One professional women’s soccer league, operated by the United Soccer League, the largest and fastest-growing pre-professional and professional soccer organization in the United States. The USL Super League’s vision is to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field while providing more opportunities for more women in more communities. The inaugural clubs are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC, and Tampa Bay Sun FC.
The USL Super League sits atop the USL’s distinct youth-to-pro women’s pathway. The complete pathway includes the USL W League, the leading pre-professional women’s soccer league in the United States; the USL Academy, an advanced talent-development platform connected to professional and pre-professional USL clubs; and USL Youth, a premier national youth competition.
About Audrey Arbeeny
Audrey Arbeeny has been a Creative Director and Head of Production for the development of many emerging technologies and product sonifications, including Microsoft’s Xbox 360, Logitech, Google, Toshiba, EA Games, and Whirlpool. As a leader Bayer Healthcare, Vanguard, IBM, Holland America Line, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.
Her extensive experience in voice branding and sonic technologies has earned her numerous awards, including Emmy Awards for NBC Beijing Olympics Broadcast and NBC London Olympics Broadcast, as well as recognition as one of the Women Leaders of Conversational AI. Arbeeny’s professional affiliations include the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, The Recording Academy, and the Guild of Music Supervisors, to name a few. Audrey is also an Adjunct Professor at Fashion Institute of technology where she teaches Sonic Branding.
About Audiobrain:
Emmy™ award winning New York-based Audiobrain is recognized throughout the world as a leader in sonic branding and interactive audio. With expertise in original musical composition, technical consulting, interactive design, system development, branding, audio strategy, licensing and music supervision, Audiobrain specializes in multi-dimensional audio initiatives.
