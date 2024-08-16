Dayton Woman Accused of $1.5 Million Medicaid Scheme Is Arrested in Texas

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A 36-year-old Montgomery County woman indicted earlier this year for allegedly stealing $1.5 million from Ohio Medicaid has been apprehended in Texas after months on the lam, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Janay Corbitt, a Dayton resident, was arrested Thursday evening at a bus station in Dallas. Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, part of Yost’s Health Care Fraud Section, coordinated with Texas’ Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Dallas Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring Corbitt into custody. Ohio’s unit will seek her extradition to answer for the charges here.



On May 14, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Corbitt on eight felony charges, including first-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, and identity fraud against a person in a protected class.





An investigation by Yost’s Health Care Fraud Section found that Corbitt allegedly stole the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area. Further, Corbitt is believed to have stolen the identities of several licensed counselors, using their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided.

Corbitt was convicted of theft in 2019 in a separate Medicaid scheme. She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program and, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction banned her from the Medicaid program.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $15,636,752 for Federal Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. The remaining 25%, totaling $5,212,246 for FY 2024, is funded by the Ohio Attorney General.

