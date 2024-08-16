No Amazon Box Needed - Winthorpe's Rain Shower Heads Now Shipping with Amazon's SIPP Program

Winthorpe Conservation's rain shower heads are designed to ship in their own box when ordered on Amazon, instead of inside of an Amazon box. Winthorpe Conservation Logo Winthorpe Conservation Founder, Chris Breikss

This innovative packaging removes the need for an extra Amazon box during delivery, offering a more eco-friendly and convenient solution for customers.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We are thrilled to partner with Amazon and offer our customers more sustainable and convenient packaging options. We believe this is a step in the right direction towards a greener future.” — Chris Breikss

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winthorpe Conservation, a leading manufacturer of high-quality shower heads, is excited to announce that their rain shower heads are now shipping with Amazon's Ships in Product Packaging (SIPP) program. This new packaging option eliminates the need for an additional Amazon box during delivery, making it more environmentally friendly and convenient for customers.

Winthorpe's rain shower head packaging uses a sturdy cardboard design that is made with 86%+ recycled materials, making it a sustainable choice for customers. The packaging is also virtually delivery-driver-drop-proof, ensuring that the shower heads arrive at their destination in perfect condition. In addition, the packaging uses soy-based dyes, further reducing its environmental impact. The box is designed with a rectangle of printed water droplets which is allocated for the Amazon delivery label. There are QR codes inside that link to online instructions with embedded video instead of using paper instructions. The outside of the box explains what’s inside to ward off porch pirates.

Some of the other innovative features of the packaging is the use of QR codes instead of traditional paper instructions.

This not only reduces paper waste, but also provides customers with a more convenient and interactive way to access product information. Customers can simply scan the QR code with their smartphone to access instructions, installation videos, and other helpful resources. This packaging was designed by Sarah-Rose Andrew from Gyst Design in Orange County, CA and manufactured by PaperTube out of Chicago.

The SIPP packaging is now available for of Winthorpe's water saving rain shower heads on Amazon. Customers can look forward to receiving their orders in a more eco-friendly and hassle-free manner. Winthorpe remains dedicated to providing high-quality products while also reducing their environmental impact. For more information, please visit their website or Amazon Store.

Winthorpe's rain shower head has unique environmentally-friendly and innovative packaging features and ships in it's own box instead of inside an Amazon box.