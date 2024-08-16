Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,940 in the last 365 days.

The AG’s Office Government Records Access and Management Act Process

The Utah Attorney General’s Office handles thousands of requests for public records every year. The Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) is the way they can get it.

Typically, it is a request from an individual who has a legal interest in a case, or a reporter who requests records in order to complete a story. But not all the documents our office generates are available to the public—they’re specifically not public, due to confidentiality or privacy concerns.

The GRAMA process exists in order for our office to have a process to handle requests with care. Today, the Legally Speaking guest is Lonny Pearson, the GRAMA Coordinator.

Listen to the podcast here.

You just read:

The AG’s Office Government Records Access and Management Act Process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more