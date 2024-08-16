The AG’s Office Government Records Access and Management Act Process

August 16, 2024

The Utah Attorney General’s Office handles thousands of requests for public records every year. The Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) is the way they can get it.

Typically, it is a request from an individual who has a legal interest in a case, or a reporter who requests records in order to complete a story. But not all the documents our office generates are available to the public—they’re specifically not public, due to confidentiality or privacy concerns.

The GRAMA process exists in order for our office to have a process to handle requests with care. Today, the Legally Speaking guest is Lonny Pearson, the GRAMA Coordinator.

Listen to the podcast here.