AI Revenue Summit Draws Over 2,500 Registrants and Recognizes Top Innovators in the Industry
Signals' Largest Event to Date, Featuring Groundbreaking Keynotes, a Landmark Study, and Recognition of Industry LeadersSILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Revenue Summit on August 14th is now available on demand. This leading virtual event for B2B sales and marketing leaders aimed to share AI's latest trends and strategies. Featuring top experts from companies like Jasper.ai, Demandbase, Outreach, and more, the event focused on how teams can leverage AI to generate revenue, enhance Go-To-Market strategies, and apply AI tools in everyday scenarios. We thank all the speakers who participated and the registrants who tuned in and shared their thoughts. This event equipped the audience with the necessary tools to shape the future of AI-driven revenue strategies.
The event featured over 15 hours of content, including a keynote by Dave Elkington, founder of InsideSales, co-founder of Silicon Slopes, and founder of Signals. Dr. James Oldroyd, an AI and Global Strategist professor at BYU, joined him. They shared insights on "The AI Revolution in Go-To-Market Strategies."
The keynote revealed that 81% of companies are in the early stages of AI adoption, primarily using it for basic content generation. Smaller firms are more agile in AI adoption, while larger companies face data quality and security challenges. The study highlighted a strong correlation between AI use in content creation (e.g., infographics and social media) and higher sales growth. However, AI for pricing and sales scripts can negatively impact growth. The keynote emphasized the importance of strategic, incremental AI adoption for success.
In addition to the keynote, an infographic summarizing the research was released. The infographic provided a comprehensive analysis of how AI is transforming Go-To-Market strategies across industries. It covered best practices, investment levels, and industry perceptions, offering valuable insights into how AI is enhancing revenue generation and reshaping sales and marketing efforts.
During the live session introduction, the AI Revenue Summit recognized award winners. Nominees received a record-breaking number of votes, with over 70 nominees receiving 3,500 votes. AI Revenue Summit would like to congratulate the following winners.
AI Thought Leaders - Recognizes leaders who drive their teams, organizations, and industries forward through execution:
- Jenny Pollock, Founder of Women in AI
- Madhu Vohra, Co-Founder and CEO of Dabbl
- Wendy Williams, CEO of the Association AI
- Edward F. Morris, VP of Strategic Planning at the Gen AI Company
- Nathan Burke, CMO of Nagomi Security
AI Innovators - Honors individuals on the front lines who refine and execute efforts within their organizations:
- Apryl Beverly, CEO of Baab
- Awa K. Penn, Founder of Logistics.ai
- Ashley Gross, CEO and Founder of The Prompt Community
- Anders Jensen, RPA & AI Teacher at andersjensen.org
- Erin Reddick, Founder of ChatblackGPT
AI Strategist - Celebrates those who orchestrate and optimize systems across sales and marketing through strategic AI applications:
- Tim Keefe, Principal GTM Expert at Demandbase
- Pallavi Sharma, Founder at wiOmni
- Jennifer S. Iver, Global Strategist at Partnership for Public Service
- Vivek Muruganandam, Global Product Marketing Leader at IBM
- Sean Sweeny, Director of Inside Sales & Marketing at Kroff
AI Trailblazer- Recognizes professionals who specialize in implementing AI strategies:
- Reut Lazzo, Founder of Women and AI
- Aprelle Duany, Founder of ADI LLC
- Eugina Jordan, CMO at Telecom Infra Project
- Claire Farwell, Founder & CEO of Claire AI
- Heather Murray, Founder of AI for Non-Techies
The AI Revenue Summit set a new standard in the industry with record-breaking participation and recognition of AI leaders across sectors. As we continue to explore AI's transformative potential in revenue strategies, this event serves as a critical milestone, equipping attendees with actionable insights to drive future growth and innovation. The AI Revenue Summit was a resounding success, and we look forward to continuing the conversation.
About Signals:
Signals hosted and presented the AI Revenue Summit. Signals is an award-winning analytics and AI solution that allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals can be easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert website traffic into customers. It is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360, and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.ai.
