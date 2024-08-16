Carol Way Cisco selected as Top Award Winning International Interior Designer of the Year by IAOTP
Carol Way Cisco honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Way Cisco, Award Winning Interior Designer and Principal Owner of Signature Design + Studio and Founder and President of Designing for Veterans, was recently selected as Top Award-Winning International Interior Designer of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Cisco has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Cisco initially worked at an international level for twenty-five years, improving the life of many. A few of her humanitarian projects during that period include the international headquarters of the largest drug rehabilitation facility in the world, an international campus for world literacy, and a human rights embassy in Brussels, Belgium. As an Accredited Professional for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED AP ID + C) she is dedicated to sustainable design in the preservation of human and planetary life.
In the following years Ms. Cisco has been a pioneer in changing how we view and apply interior design today. As she puts it, “Interior design is more than aesthetics”. Through decades of researching the impact of interior design she found it can be life changing in many cases. Her passion in health and wellness design has led to her to become the recipient of the coveted American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) national organizations’ Focus Award for Wellness Design. One of the highest award levels in ASID.
Ms. Cisco’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to health & wellness, sustainable, residential, commercial, and hospitality design.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Cisco studied Interior Design at the University of Northern Colorado. She earned her BFA in Interior Design from Illinois Institute of Art – Chicago with honors.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cisco has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Award Winning International Interior Designer of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Cisco’s work with Designing for Veterans (D4V), a nonprofit interior design firm she founded, provides pro bono services to severely disabled veterans with customized architectural planning, interior design, furnishings and construction to address their individual needs. By creating fully functional, barrier-free, aesthetic and therapeutic environments D4V offers veterans the opportunity and ability to live independent and active lives. All at no cost to the veteran or their family.
Ms. Cisco's therapeutic design approach developed to aid in the recovery of veterans is award winning and has been recognized by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the International Interior Designers Association (IIDA) for her extraordinary design work, passion and commitment to serving our wounded heroes.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Cisco for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Cisco attributes her success to learning early in life that it’s not all about her. It’s about those with whom we share this world. It’s about purpose and service for the greater good.
Today, when not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and dogs, Ginger and Cooper.
Looking forward, Ms. Cisco has a definite vision best expressed in her own words: “My aspiration for everyone is to bring joy, happiness, health and wellness to you, your family and home through our industry’s new strategic design focus, Wellness Design”.
To that end, Ms. Cisco plans to complete and release her upcoming book; The Impact of Interior Design on Health & Wellness – A Therapeutic Approach to Interior Design - How Design Can Change Your Life. She hopes to inspire and share her research to not only other industry professionals but with everyone in all walks of life.
For more information please visit: https://www.signaturedesignstudio.net
