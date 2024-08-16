HOLLERS Launches Beta Phase with Support from Universal Music and Sony Music Artists

HOLLERS APP

HOLLERS, the innovative new platform designed to help musicians and artists engage their fans, is excited to announce the launch of its beta phase.

Artists can effortlessly share new releases, promote concert dates, and repost content across social media platforms, all while encouraging their fans to participate actively in their careers.” — Alejandra Méndez, COO

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLERS, the innovative new platform designed to help musicians and artists engage their fans, is excited to announce the launch of its beta phase. This groundbreaking tool is already being tested by renowned artists from Universal Music and Sony Music, highlighting its potential to revolutionize fan interactions in the music industry.

Engage and Mobilize Fans Like Never Before

HOLLERS offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the unique needs of musicians. Artists can effortlessly share new releases, promote concert dates, and repost content across social media platforms, all while encouraging their fans to participate actively in their careers. The platform aims to streamline fan engagement, making it easier for artists to maintain a strong and interactive presence online.

Beta Phase and Exclusive Access

Currently in its beta phase, HOLLERS is providing exclusive access to select artists from Universal Music and Sony Music. This early testing phase allows these high-profile users to experience the platform's capabilities firsthand and provide valuable feedback. The collaboration with these industry giants underscores HOLLERS’ commitment to delivering a top-notch product that meets the high standards of the music world.

Key Features of HOLLERS:

- Effortless Promotion: Share new releases, tour dates, and other important updates with ease.

- Social Media Integration: Repost content and engage with fans across various social media platforms seamlessly.

- Fan Mobilization: Encourage fans to participate in promotional activities, boosting overall engagement and support.

- Analytics and Insights: Gain valuable insights into fan behavior and engagement to tailor strategies effectively.

Looking Forward

As HOLLERS moves forward with its beta testing, the team is focused on refining the platform based on user feedback. The goal is to launch a full version that will be available to all artists, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

For more information about HOLLERS and to sign up for updates on its official release, please visit hollers.app.

About HOLLERS

HOLLERS is a cutting-edge platform designed to help musicians and artists engage and mobilize their fans. By providing a suite of tools for promotion, social media integration, and fan engagement, HOLLERS aims to revolutionize how artists connect with their audiences. Currently in its beta phase, HOLLERS is already being tested by leading artists from Universal Music and Sony Music.