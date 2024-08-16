ShirtsBargain Reveals Their Expanded Fall 2024 Catalog
ShirtsBargain, a leading wholesale apparel store, unveils their Fall 2024 catalog featuring fall-essentials, business casuals & workwear from top brands.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShirtsBargain, a rapidly-growing wholesale apparel distributor, today announced the release of its Fall 2024 catalog. The new lineup features an expanded range of styles, colors and sizes to meet the needs of retailers and businesses ahead of autumn in the United States.
Key highlights of the Fall 2024 catalog include:
Addition of new colors on select best-selling styles
Expanded size range in select styles
New sustainable and eco-friendly apparel options from brands like Comfort Colors and Port Authority
Customizable, utility workwear essentials from renowned brands like Carhartt and Brooks Brothers
New styles of Sport-Tek performance apparel
Value-packed Fall-special uniform polo shirts and tank tops
"Our Fall 2024 catalog will definitely meet the current market demands for inclusivity, budget-friendliness and sustainability in wholesale apparel," said Eddie Fanovard, Sales Manager of ShirtsBargain. "We put a lot of effort curating this collection to provide all our customer segments with a comprehensive range of Fall apparel," he added.
Along with the catalog, the company also emphasized ShirtsBargain's incoming update on their tier price break system, which effectively gives more value on bulk purchases. The update will considerably make the total cost attractive on bulk polo shirts wholesale orders. The company is known for its selection of competitively-priced polo shirts from top brands like Sport-Tek, Port Authority, CornerStone and TravisMathew, for team uniforming, workwear, and casualwear.
The highlights of the catalog are detailed in a recent blog, with the company promising further updates in the coming days. Buyers can start placing orders by mid August.
About ShirtsBargain:
ShirtsBargain is a rapidly growing wholesale apparel distributor offering a wide range of products, including t-shirts, polos, hoodies, and more. The company continues to focus on quality and affordability, serving businesses of all sizes with blank or personalized wholesale apparel solutions.
Eddie Fanovard
FAYA Corporation
+1 909-295-7067
efanovard@fayausa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Wholesale Apparel Trends ShirtsBargain's Fall 2024 Catalog Revealed