NCDOR Will Join IRS Direct File For Tax Season 2025

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina will participate in the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Direct File program for the upcoming tax filing season. Beginning in 2025, eligible North Carolina taxpayers will be able to submit both their state and federal tax returns through Direct File.

Direct File is a free, online tax filing tool offered by the IRS. Taxpayers will go to the IRS website and set up a secure account to file their taxes. Once they file their federal return through IRS Direct File, they may have the option to file their North Carolina tax return.

“Making Direct File available as a filing option to North Carolinians is a huge win for working families,” said Secretary Ronald Penny. “Direct File provides a free filing option for eligible taxpayers, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.”

More than 1.25 million North Carolinians will be eligible to use Direct File for the upcoming tax season.

More information about Direct File is available at www.ncdor.gov/direct-file.