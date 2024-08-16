Beachables Increase In Popularity Due To Versatility
Beachables, a ladies’ and girls’ beachwear and accessory merchant based in Charleston, South Carolina, has steadily grown in popularity since its founding.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the Lowcountry region of South Carolina has no shortage of beach wear boutiques for tourists to visit, Beachables stands in a category on its own. With a high profile shop on King Street in downtown Charleston and a manufacturing facility open to the public just inland on Clements Ferry, the company also supplies its products to retail stores in South Carolina and across the country. As word spreads among satisfied customers about the high quality and flexibility of the star product in the Beachables catalog, the three-in-one tote bag, the organization continues to see significant growth in sales and interest from new customers.
The Beachables tote bag is crafted from 100% Turkish cotton, loomed for Beachables in Turkiye to the company’s pattern and color specifications. The bags are handmade in North Carolina with a heavy priority placed on waste reduction, recycling, and other environmentally friendly practices. Customers who have purchased these bags and used them for years report a surprising level of durability, even with frequent use in the sunny, wet, and sandy environment of the beach. The bag is also very easy to care for, as it is machine washable and dryer safe.
The unique design of the Beachables bag is the main source of its appeal. Large and sturdy enough to carry all the necessary supplies for a family’s day at the beach, the tote bag doubles as a beach chair cover, making it easy for the entire family to instantly find their way back to their spot on the sand and also keeping sand from collecting on chairs so that they are comfortable all day long. The feature, however, that truly sets this tote bag apart from the rest is the attached towel that rolls out from inside the tote bag.
While the three-in-one tote bag is perfect for use at the beach, it also fills many other roles. As a bag for baby supplies, it is comfortable for a busy mom to carry on the shoulder, and offers a quick cleanup solution with the attached towel–the entire bag can be machine washed afterwards. Exercise and yoga equipment fit easily inside the bag, with the towel ready at hand after a post-workout shower. Given its large size, the towel inside the tote bag also works very well as a blanket for picnics, outdoor concerts, and other events that call for a comfortable, clean seating option on the ground.
Customers of Beachables, particularly when shopping on the company’s website, www.beachables.com, can customize their tote bag for their own personal use or to create an unforgettable gift that will be used frequently for many years to come. The organization offers a number of preselected favorite designs, but monograms and fully customized company logos and slogans are also easily added to any bag. These custom elements enhance the already vibrant, exciting, and beautiful colors of the three-in-one tote bag.
Shoppers who want to learn more about the Beachables three-in-one tote bag and see the wide selection of colors and patterns that are available can browse the online catalog and find seasonal discounts. While there, they can also explore the Beachables line of ladies’ and girls’ coastal and resort wear, all made from the same high quality Turkish cotton and amazingly comfortable and stylish. Potential customers who prefer to try items on in person and get their hands on a three-in-one tote bag before making their decision will find on the website a list of partnering retail stores from South Carolina to California. Finally, retail store owners who are interested in ordering wholesale from Beachables can get in touch with the company through the website as well or by emailing hello@beachables.com. The company is always adding to its collection of Beachables apparel and gift items, featured on their social media accounts at www.facebook.com/beachables and www.instagram.com/beachables.
