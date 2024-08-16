State Parks Learn-to-Swim Lessons Triple This Summer

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that over 2,000 swimmers took advantage of free Learn-to-Swim lessons at New York State Parks this summer with 22 facilities hosting lessons across the state – tripling the number of facilities from previous years. The expanded Learn-to-Swim program is part of the Governor’s NY SWIMS initiative which included doubling the number of water safety instruction programs offered at State Park pools and beaches in 2024. This builds on the Governor’s historic $150 million investment to support pools in underserved communities – New York's biggest investment in swimming since the New Deal.

“We are continuing to increase access to pools and safe swimming opportunities for New York children and their families,” Governor Hochul said. “By tripling the amount of swimming classes offered at State Parks, we are helping kids learn how to stay safe in the water and encouraging New Yorkers to embrace healthy outdoor activities.”

Recognizing that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, NY SWIMS expanded the State Parks Learn-to-Swim program to help more New Yorkers swim. The American Red Cross provides free training to State Park lifeguards to obtain Water Safety Instructor (WSI) certification. This support has allowed for the certification of 40 additional Water Safety Instructors this season. Lifeguard staff who currently possess WSI certification also help provide more opportunities for swim lessons. The 2024 season saw swimming lesson programs at 22 state parks across the state this summer.

The announcement compliments Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Thanks to the Governor’s NY SWIMS initiative, we have doubled our Learn-to-Swim program and look forward to continuing the expansion of this program and providing access to safe public swimming options for all New Yorkers. A special thanks to our lifeguards and staff for their commitment in teaching this critical life skill and showcasing one of the many fun ways families and friends can enjoy our beautiful state pools and beaches.”

Red Cross Eastern New York Region Interim CEO Kate Qualters said, “Knowing how to swim is a life skill that everyone should have. We are proud that the American Red Cross Aquatics Centennial Campaign is helping the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation make high quality swim lessons available to families across the state. Congratulations to the staff and participants for helping to develop an ecosystem of water safety.”

To improve swimming options and experiences at State Parks, part of the Governor’s NY SWIMS initiative created more swim instruction opportunities to help keep kids protected at the pool or beach. This included:

Doubling the number of pools and beaches that offer water safety instruction programs in 2024 – from 7 to 17 – phasing in the additional beaches and pools in future years.

Offering free sunscreen at State Park pools to help families stay safe in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

Waiving pool entry fees this summer at swimming pools located at State Parks throughout New York.

Governor Hochul previously announced a $1.5 million Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program. Administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant Program will connect New York school age children (pre-K through grade 12) with swimming instruction by reimbursing transportation costs (including parking and vehicle use fees) incurred by eligible entities for travel to facilities in New York State that are operated by State, municipal, and not-for-profit organizations and offer swim instruction for a nationally recognized learn-to-swim curriculum such as the American Red Cross, YMCA or Starfish Aquatics.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Join us in celebrating our Centennial throughout 2024, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and the OPRHP Blog.