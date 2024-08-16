U.S. forges stronger bonds with Estonia

FORT McCOY, Wis. –

Five Soldiers from the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and Estonian Defence League (EDL) enrolled in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP) participated in Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, from Aug. 5-15. The 86th Training Division (TD), who hosted CSTX 24-02, has incorporated partners from MREP into the exercise for nearly a decade.

MREP is an international exchange program that grants Soldiers the opportunity to train with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies. The program allows for individual Soldiers to gain knowledge on the training, doctrine, and operations of NATO alliance partners and develop cultural understanding.

Estonian Soldiers participating this year were paired with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers who possess similar military occupational specialties. This allowed the Estonian Soldiers to witness first-hand how their U.S. counterparts train.

Ensign Toomas Parra with the EDF and sub-district commander Andres Kimber with the EDL – both infantry officers – worked with infantryman Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Hewler of the 86th TD. They assisted in managing a convoy lane and had the chance to participate in opposing forces (OPFOR) notional attacks on U.S. Army Reserve units training here.

The Estonian Soldiers expressed praise for the MREP and enjoyed their time training with the U.S. Army Reserve. A highlight for both Kimber and Parra was the opportunity to build relationships.

“It was a joy to see that even in the most powerful Army in the world, Soldiers are still Soldiers… humor is the same,” said Parra.

Hewler was also a participant in the MREP and had the opportunity to train in Estonia earlier this year. He was attached to a scout unit during Exercise Spring Storm, which is the NATO’s largest annual military exercise in Estonia. Hewler was impressed with the Estonian Army, recalling their detailed mission planning and ability to camouflage in the woods.

MREP is an extraordinary example of how the U.S. Army Reserve consistently trains to build capability, enhance interoperability, and strengthen relationships with our allies.