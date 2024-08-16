Opening Ceremony of Macao International Children’s Arts Festival - Music Camp Is Held

MACAU, August 16 - Under the guidance of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, co-hosted by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and produced by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the “1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival - Music Camp” was inaugurated today (16 August) at the Macao Cultural Centre. Around 30 students will take one-on-one musical instrument lessons and master classes carried out by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. They will rehearse and perform with Joshua Bell and string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

The Opening Ceremony was officiated by Ms Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Ms Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A.; and musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, namely Mr Harvey de Souza, Principal First Violin, Mr Ralph de Souza, violinist, Mr Ian Rathbone, violist, and Ms Judith Herbert, cellist. Musicians from the Macao Orchestra, young string artists from Macao and Hong Kong, students of the Music Camp and their parents also attended the Ceremony.

The Music Camp, held from 16 to 21 August, has attracted students from Macao and other places to participate. The internationally renowned violin master, Joshua Bell, will collaborate with the string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields to form a String Orchestra with the students of the Music Camp. They will rehearse and perform together. Students will receive instruction from the string musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in one-on-one musical instrument lessons and master classes. The six-day Music Camp also includes cultural tours, where students will learn about the unique history and culture of Macao by visiting Macao’s world heritage sites, which have witnessed the harmonious co-existence of Chinese and Western cultures.

The Achievements Concert will be held on the last day of the Music Camp on 21 August. To showcase their rehearsal achievements, students will join Joshua Bell and the string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields for a public performance. They will jointly perform Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48, and the outstanding violin students will perform the solo parts of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor with Joshua Bell. In addition, Joshua Bell will deliver a brilliant solo performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. An open rehearsal of the Achievements Concert will be held on the morning of the same day, so as to let the public learn more about the Concert’s production behind the scenes.

The Achievements Concert will be held on 21 August (Wednesday) at 7:45pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, while the open rehearsal at 10:00am on the same day. Tickets for the Concert are priced at MOP400 and MOP300, and for the open rehearsal, MOP100. A variety of special offers are provided. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. For details, please visit the website of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival (www.icm.gov.mo/micaf).