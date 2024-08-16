Submit Release
Winners announced for second 2024 Super Hunt drawing

The second wave of Idaho Super Hunt drawing winners have been selected.

Of the 49,125 total entries, 13,737 were for two deer tags, 15,064 were for two elk tags, 3,540 were for two pronghorn tags, 12,208 were for one moose tag, and 4,576 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn, and state were:

  • Deer: 2 – Idaho 
  • Elk: 1 – Idaho ; 1 – Utah
  • Pronghorn: 2 – Idaho
  • Moose: 1 - Idaho
  • Super Combo: 1 – California

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for the species that they drew, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, and stories and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game's website.

