Senator Pia Cayetano Brings her Breastfeeding Advocacy to Malabon and Tondo

METRO MANILA - In celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Senator Pia S. Cayetano, through her advocacy arm Pinay In Action (PIA), successfully conducted two breastfeeding seminars in Metro Manila on August 15, 2024. These events, which took place in Malabon City and Tondo, Manila, were organized in partnership with Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and Congressman Ernesto "Ernix" Dionisio Jr., respectively. Building upon the momentum from earlier gatherings in Bohol at the beginning of the month, these seminars continued to empower communities with knowledge and support on breastfeeding practices.

The morning session held at the Malabon Sports Complex gathered over 300 participants, including pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, solo parents, and barangay health workers (BHWs). Later in the day, around 355 attendees, composed of pregnant and nursing mothers, BHWs, and barangay nutrition scholars, convened at the Barangay 144 Covered Court in Tondo.

The importance of breastfeeding, proper latching techniques, and the rights of breastfeeding mothers in the workplace were among the key lessons covered in the seminar. The events also highlighted the key provisions of Republic Act 10028 or the "Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009," which Senator Cayetano principally authored and sponsored.

Participants from both cities expressed their appreciation to Senator Pia Cayetano and her team for bringing the seminar to their cities.

"Nagpapasalamat po ko sa inyo Senator Pia Cayetano sa seminar na ito at sa tulong na ibinigay niyo," said Angielyn Santos from Malabon City.

These are in line with the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and Senator Cayetano's long-standing advocacy for maternal and child health, which has been a cornerstone of her legislative work since her first term as senator in 2004.