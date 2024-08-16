Submit Release
OVERWATCH Mission Critical Welcomes Jamie Moore as Senior Director of Sales

Jamie’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the data center industry will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering exceptional solutions to clients,”
— Kirk Offel, CEO of OVERWATCH
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVERWATCH Mission Critical is pleased to announce the addition of Jamie Moore as the new Senior Director of Sales. Jamie brings over 20 years of experience in leasing data center space to both Hyperscale and Enterprise clients, further strengthening the company's industry leadership.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Jamie has deep ties to Texas, having grown up in Houston and lived in Austin for the past 30 years. Throughout his career, he has worked with major clients such as Apple and HP, with expertise in Colocation, Disaster Recovery, Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure, Cloud Solutions & Services, Data Center Real Estate, Business Development, and Contract Negotiation.

“Jamie’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the data center industry will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering exceptional solutions to clients,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical.

This appointment underscores OVERWATCH's commitment to expanding expertise and providing top-tier services across the industry.

For more information about OVERWATCH Mission Critical and the team, please visit https://weareoverwatch.com

