Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Excel USD 43.05 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 32.14 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 33.20 billion in 2023 to USD 43.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

SkyQuest projects that global water treatment chemicals market will attain a value of USD 43.05 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.30% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Water treatment chemicals are used in several ways, for example, in cleaning-up wastewater which has been contaminated or already used up at the industrial, commercial and domestic level. Within water treatment companies, such substances are almost always employed for purifying polluted water. These are used to either care for sewage or purify the available water changing its physical and chemical composition so that it can be used in municipalities and industries.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $33.20 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $43.05 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Transforming markets through eco-friendly innovations and practices Key Market Opportunities Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for clean and safe water to bring lucrative sales

Advanced Treatment Technologies Allows Raw Water Treatment to Hold a High Market Share

The growing demand for clean, safe water in the face of rising pollution levels and strict regulations is what is driving raw water treatment's dominance in the global market for water treatment chemicals. Investments in cutting-edge treatment technologies and chemicals improving the quality of water and ensuring compliance have enabled the leading position of raw water treatment market to be maintained due to the increasing demand.

Preventing Equipment Degradation in Corrosion Inhibitors Allowing them to Emerge as a Dominant Segment

The global market for water treatment chemicals is dominated by corrosion inhibitors due to their vital function in halting equipment deterioration and prolonging the life of infrastructure. Their demand is fueled by growing industrialization and the requirement to preserve operational effectiveness. This increases acceptance and investment in corrosion prevention technologies, solidifying their position as the industry leaders.

Heightened Awareness of Water Treatment Allowing Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Demand

Due to several variables, Asia-Pacific holds the greatest market share for chemicals used in water treatment. Growing awareness of water treatment and rapid industrial and infrastructure development are driving up demand for these chemicals in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Demand has also increased as a result of government water treatment restrictions. The Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market is growing as a result of all these reasons combined.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Insight

Drivers:

Limited Availability of Water has Increased the use of Recycling Wastewater Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-Use Industries Greater Need for Clean Water in Industrial and Municipal Sectors

Restraints:

Regional Water Scarcity to Hinder Market Growth Alternative Water Treatment Technolgies Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Prominent Players in Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The following are the Top Water Treatment Chemicals Companies

Nalco Holding Company (US)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) (India)

Olin Corporation (US)

Solenis LLC (US)

SNF Floerger Group (France)

Suez SA (France)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Thermax Limited (India)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

W. R. Grace & Co. (US)

Key Questions Answered in Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report

What is SkyQuest's estimated 2031 market value for water treatment chemicals globally?

What aspects of the global market are driving the need for chemicals used in raw water treatment?

What are the factors contributing to the dominance of one region over another in the water treatment chemicals market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Escalating demand for clean & safe water, clean water safety becomes paramount, purify water for consumption and demand for effective water treatment solutions), restraints (Regional variability in water scarcity levels, facing acute water shortages and control over contaminant removal), opportunities (Emerging economies around the world, unit-based management for water quality and urban water body improvement), and challenges (Stringent environmental legislation implemented by various agencies and replacements for standard formulations) influencing the growth of water treatment chemicals market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the water treatment chemicals market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the water treatment chemicals market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

