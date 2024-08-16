SASSA on training of contracted medical practitioners

South African Social Security Agency would like to assure all applicants for Disability grant that contracted medical practitioners receives training before they start any disability related assessment. This training is offered by the Agency. The training focuses on medical assessment guidelines, disability management processes and the legislative framework governing social assistance.

Persons eligible for disability grant if he or she is a person with a disability and who has attained the age of 18 years and he or she is a South African citizen, permanent resident or a refugee residing in the Republic of South Africa .The disability is confirmed by an assessment which indicates that the disability is permanent, for a permanent disability , the Medical Condition must continue to exist for a period longer than 12 months.

The temporary disability, medical condition must continue to exist for a period less than 06 months, such as someone with a broken leg he or she is unable to enter the open labour market or to support himself or herself in light of his or her disability, he or she does not unreasonably refuse to accept employment which is within his or her capabilities and from which he or she can generate income to provide fully or partially for his or her maintenance.

Applicants are encouraged to do booking online using client portal, those who are unable to use online they can visit SASSA local offices. When the clients are successfully booked in the portal, there will be a proof of booking that confirms the assessment date and venue. Lastly the clients receive SMS confirmation.

Enquiries:

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni,

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson.

Tel: 013 754 9367

Cell: 072 763 6114.

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za