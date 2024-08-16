Top Spanish Scholars Embark on a Transformative Cultural Immersion in Costa Rica with United Planet
Twelve top Spanish students experienced life-changing cultural immersion in Costa Rica, enhancing language skills & contributing to local conservation efforts.
Returning to Costa Rica for the second time has been a heartwarming experience. The hospitality, the food, and the environment make it feel like home.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve exceptional students, each a gold medalist on the National Spanish Exam, arrived in Costa Rica on July 10th to participate in a seven-day cultural immersion program with United Planet. This unique experience was designed to enhance their language skills while offering them an in-depth exploration of Costa Rica’s rich cultural and natural heritage.
— Sofia Hernandez, International Programs Coordinator at United Planet
Upon arrival, the students were welcomed into the vibrant community of Barva, where they stayed in secluded cabins surrounded by the country’s lush natural beauty. Their immersion into Costa Rican culture began immediately with an authentic dance class, where they learned the rhythms of Salsa, Merengue, and Soca, a vibrant introduction to the local way of life.
The group also had the privilege of meeting the “Aroma de Café” Folklore Dance Group in the Santa Elena Reserve, where they learned traditional dance steps and customs, deepening their appreciation for Costa Rica's cultural diversity.
Throughout the week, the students engaged in various activities that allowed them to practice their Spanish in real-world settings while contributing to the local community. A highlight of their trip was volunteering at the Santa Elena Cloud Forest Reserve. Here, they participated in a vital conservation project, helping to construct an accessible ramp along one of the reserve’s trails. Their efforts will enable visitors of all ages and mobility levels to experience the wonders of the cloud forest.
Guided by local biologist Walter Bello, the students explored the Santa Elena Reserve, gaining insights into the region’s unique biodiversity. Their journey through the challenging Youth Challenge trail, culminating in a breathtaking view of the Arenal Volcano, was a testament to their determination and curiosity.
In addition to their volunteer work and educational experiences, the students took time to immerse themselves in the local culture, dining with host families, and exploring the bustling markets of downtown areas. These interactions provided them with invaluable opportunities to practice their language skills and forge lasting connections with the Costa Rican people.
The trip left a profound impact on the students, as reflected in the heartfelt testimonials from both participants and their families. One parent wrote, “We can’t thank you enough for all your hard work and dedication. Anagha can’t stop talking about the group, and she says she’s missing all of you. You all became a family!”
Sofia Hernandez, International Programs Coordinator at United Planet, who accompanied the group, shared her thoughts on the experience: “Returning to Costa Rica for the second time has been a heartwarming experience. The hospitality, the food, and the environment make it feel like home.”
As the students returned home, their reflections on this life-changing trip underscored the significance of cultural immersion in language learning. This journey not only enhanced their Spanish proficiency but also fostered a deeper understanding of and connection to the world beyond their own borders.
The success of this program reaffirms the value of experiential learning and the positive impact it can have on young minds. As these students continue their academic and personal journeys, they carry with them the lessons and memories from their time in Costa Rica—an experience that will undoubtedly shape their futures.
For more information about our Group Volunteer Abroad programs and how you can create your own adventure, please visit this site.
𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗧
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries. For more information about United Planet, please visit www.unitedplanet.org
Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
TikTok
Be the Change: Transform Your Life with United Planet