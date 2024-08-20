Global Omeprazole Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Omeprazole Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global omeprazole market has shown substantial growth recently. It is expected to increase from $2.17 billion in 2023 to $2.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including favorable reimbursement policies, the transition from H2 blockers to proton pump inhibitors, educational campaigns promoting omeprazole therapy, government investments in healthcare infrastructure, and health literacy initiatives.

Increased Incidence of Gastric Cancers Drives Market Expansion

The omeprazole market is forecasted to grow to $3.15 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors, including government interventions affecting drug prices, disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain impacting omeprazole availability, personalized treatment approaches, and rising consumer preference for self-care products. Additionally, changes in disease patterns, particularly the increased incidence of gastric cancers, are contributing to this growth. Gastric cancers, which originate in the stomach lining, are often managed with omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor that reduces stomach acid production, alleviates symptoms, and supports ulcer healing. According to the American Cancer Society, gastrointestinal cancers in the US increased by 3.18% in January 2023, highlighting the growing need for effective treatments like omeprazole.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global omeprazole market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the omeprazole market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz Group AG, Fresenius Kabi, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Apotex Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Generics Limited, Accord Healthcare, Hetero Healthcare Limited, Zydus Cadila, and Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited. These companies are focusing on developing ready-to-use liquid formulations of omeprazole to enhance patient convenience and compliance. For instance, in February 2024, Alkaloid AD launched a ready-to-use liquid formulation of omeprazole, designed for patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets. This innovation features a dual-chamber package and has received marketing authorizations for the Macedonian and UK markets.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the omeprazole market include:

• Development of Gene Editing Technologies: Enhancing personalized treatment approaches.

• Advancements in Pharmacogenomics: Improving drug efficacy and safety.

• Adoption of Telemedicine: Increasing access to healthcare services.

• Integration of Digital Health Technologies: Enhancing patient monitoring and management.

• Expansion of Online Platforms: Facilitating easier access to medications and healthcare information.

Market Segmentation

The omeprazole market is segmented as follows:

• By Dosage Form: Capsule, Powder, Tablet

• By Indication: Duodenal Ulcer, Gastric Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Erosive Esophagitis, Other Indications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the omeprazole market in 2023. The market in this region remains strong due to extensive healthcare infrastructure and high demand for effective gastrointestinal treatments.

Omeprazole Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Omeprazole Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on omeprazole market size, omeprazole market drivers and trends, omeprazole market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The omeprazole market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

