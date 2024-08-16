STACK Cybersecurity Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
STACK Cybersecurity proudly announces the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination.
LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STACK Cybersecurity, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. This certification, conducted by an independent third-party auditing firm, validates the effectiveness of STACK Cybersecurity's infrastructure and operational controls.
— Rich Miller, Founder and CEO of STACK Cybersecurity
This significant milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to data security, operational excellence, and client trust.
What is SOC 2 Type 2 Certification?
SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a rigorous standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It evaluates an organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended period. Achieving this certification means that our systems and processes have been thoroughly audited and meet the highest standards for protecting client data.
“Achieving this certification underscores our commitment to safeguarding our clients’ data with the highest industry standards,” said Founder and CEO, Rich Miller. “This certification is a testament to our rigorous security measures and dedication to protecting customer information. SOC2 Type 2 isn't just a fancy badge. It's a commitment to our clients that their data is safe.
“SOC 2 certification is crucial for cybersecurity firms as it demonstrates our protocols and processes have been thoroughly audited and meet stringent criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Clients can trust their data is handled with the utmost care and our systems are designed to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches.”
STACK Cybersecurity operates in SOC 2-certified data centers, ensuring both our platform and internal policies adhere to best practices for data security. We will continue to undergo annual reviews to maintain our SOC 2 compliance.
Why This Certification Matters
• Enhanced Trust and Credibility: Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates we have robust controls in place to safeguard your data. This enhances trust and credibility, reassuring you that your information is in safe hands.
• Competitive Advantage: In a competitive market, having this certification sets us apart. It shows that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence, making us a preferred choice for clients who prioritize data protection.
• Risk Mitigation: By adhering to SOC 2 Type 2 standards, we proactively identify and mitigate risks related to data security and privacy. This reduces the likelihood of data breaches and other security incidents.
• Regulatory Compliance: For clients in regulated industries, working with a SOC 2 Type 2 certified provider helps you meet your own compliance requirements. This can simplify audits and reduce the burden of regulatory oversight.
• Operational Excellence: The certification process has led to improved internal processes and controls, resulting in more efficient and reliable service delivery. This means you can expect consistent, high-quality service from our team.
• Client Assurance: Regular audits ensure we continuously meet high standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This ongoing commitment to excellence provides you with assurance that we are always working to protect your data.
Looking Ahead
Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is just one step in our ongoing journey to provide the best possible service to our clients. We are dedicated to maintaining these high standards and continuously improving our processes to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the industry.
STACK Cybersecurity provides cutting-edge solutions to protect and manage data for businesses, developers, and IT professionals. Our mission is to make cybersecurity robust yet straightforward, enabling our clients to focus on their core operations.
For more information about STACK Cybersecurity’s SOC 2 compliance, please contact our sales team at info@stackcyber.com to request a copy of our SOC 2 Type 2 report.
Tracey Birkenhauer
STACK Cybersecurity
+1 734-744-5300
tracey.birkenhauer@stackcyber.com
