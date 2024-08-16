Why Denmark is ramping up its support for UNEP and building resilience

In recent years, Denmark has worked in some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions, including the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, where it has helped communities manage water and bolster agricultural productivity.

The country is also a key supporter of financing vehicles, like the Green Climate Fund and the Global Environment Facility, which are helping communities cope with the extreme weather that is part and parcel of climate change.

That is part of a larger effort by Denmark to build a more secure and sustainable world free from poverty. In The World We Share, its official development cooperation strategy, the country committed to meeting the UN target of providing at least 0.7 per cent of its gross national income in development assistance while mobilizing private sector investments, which it called critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Heunicke said UNEP has been at the forefront of developing fact-based solutions to the triple planetary crisis and, just as importantly, translating them into political action by uniting countries. That process – known as environmental multilateralism – is especially important given the scale of the environmental emergency, he added.

“When you look at the three planetary crises, there’s not one that can be solved by just one country. We need to work together.”

A public review of Denmark’s partnership with UNEP noted the organization plays a “critical role” in linking the environment to the push for sustainable development and implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change.

It also noted that UNEP’s funding model remains a challenge. Much of the organization’s capital comes from what are known as earmarked funds, which UNEP must devote to specific projects. That can make it challenging for UNEP to engage in the long-term, strategic work that is so vital for addressing the root causes of the triple planetary crisis.

That is why Denmark is ramping up support for the Environment Fund, which was established in 1973 in the months after UNEP’s founding. Today, the fund helps UNEP identify emerging environmental issues, translate science into environmental policy and keep the environment under review through flagship reports. It also supports UNEP’s efforts to raise awareness about the triple planetary crisis and build the capacity of governments to contend with environmental threats.

That is work, Heunicke said, that has never been more important.

“We’re at a critical point in time right now. We can’t afford any more delays. This year should be the year we change course.”