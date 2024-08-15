Justice Department Secures Agreement in Fair Housing Lawsuit Against Ohio Landlord for Sexually Harassing Tenants

The Justice Department announced today that Kevin Martin, an owner and manager of residential rental properties in and around Athens, Ohio, has agreed to pay $170,000 to resolve a lawsuit alleging that he sexually harassed female tenants and housing applicants in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, alleges that, from at least 2010 to at least 2020, Martin requested sex acts from female tenants and applicants; subjected female tenants and applicants to unwelcome sexual touching; made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants and applicants; demanded that female tenants engage in sex acts with him in order not to lose housing and offered to reduce rent or excuse late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex acts. The lawsuit also alleges that Martin initiated evictions or threatened to evict female tenants who objected to or refused his sexual advances. The lawsuit is the result of a joint investigative effort with the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General (HUD OIG).

“Every person in our country has the right to seek and obtain safe and affordable housing without being subjected to sexual harassment,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “For over a decade, this landlord sexually harassed and degraded women who were simply seeking the stability and safety that comes with having a roof over your head. The Justice Department will continue to hold landlords accountable when they target and exploit vulnerable tenants and applicants.”

“Fair housing is fundamental and this office will continue to work to enforce the protections guaranteed by the Fair Housing Act,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. “No one should have to experience sexual harassment by their landlord.”

“We will not tolerate landlords threating or committing sexual harassment or abuse against tenants. Every person deserves to feel safe in their home,” said Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis of HUD. “The allegations against the defendant include initiating evictions or threatening female tenants with the loss of their housing if they didn’t comply with his advances. Victims should not hesitate to report such harassment and abuse to law enforcement authorities. HUD OIG will continue to work with its law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to hold housing providers accountable for this type of horrible conduct.”

Under the consent decree, which still must be approved by the district court, Martin has agreed to pay $165,000 to former female tenants and applicants harmed by his harassment and a $5,000 civil penalty to the United States. The consent decree permanently bars Martin from managing residential rental properties, requires him to retain a property manager for properties he continues to own, and mandates training and the adoption of policies and procedures to prevent future discrimination.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. It also prohibits sexual harassment, a form of sex discrimination. Individuals who believe they may have been victims of sexual harassment in housing may contact the Justice Department by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Civil Rights Tipline at 513 684-2055, emailing usaohs.civilrights@usdoj.gov or completing a Civil Rights referral form at www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh/file/1513341/download.

Reports may also be made to HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.

The Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is led by the Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country. The initiative seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers and other people who have control over housing. Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 45 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered over $17 million for victims of such harassment.