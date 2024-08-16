YMS Recognized as G75 Partner in Supply Chain Sustainability
#1 YMS raises the bar for sustainability excellence
Yard Management Solutions (YMS) has been honored by Inbound Logistics as one of the 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) for 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights YMS's commitment to delivering innovative yard management software that significantly reduces the environmental impact of supply chain operations.

Leading the Charge in Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions
Each year, Inbound Logistics selects companies that demonstrate leadership in sustainability, creating a more environmentally responsible supply chain. YMS's inclusion in the 2024 G75 list underscores its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge yard management technologies.
“Shipping yards have tremendous potential to lead the way in sustainable practices, and this recognition as a G75 Partner reflects YMS's success in bringing that potential to life,” said Colin Mansfield, Company Vice President. “YMS remains committed to providing innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency.”
Innovation Driving Real-World Impact
YMS's solutions feature advanced GPS technology that enables more efficient yard operations with reduced manpower. A key innovation is the GPS-based move assignment system, which allocates tasks to the nearest driver, minimizing fuel consumption and reducing overall carbon emissions.
A prime example of YMS's impact can be seen in its partnership with Michelin. By implementing Yard Management Solutions, Michelin achieved a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions across its operations, showcasing the tangible environmental benefits of this technology.
“Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond software; it's about creating measurable impacts that benefit both clients and the environment,” said Jeff Papadelis, CEO of YMS. “This recognition as a G75 Partner is a testament to YMS's ongoing efforts to lead the industry toward a greener future.”
Proven Metrics of Success
YMS consistently delivers results that enhance operational efficiency while contributing to significant cost savings. Customers utilizing YMS report reducing driver detention by $550,000 and $2.5 million annually. Additionally, YMS solutions reduce the time to locate trailers by 90% and cut yard check times by over 50%.
These metrics highlight the dual benefits of YMS's yard management software: operational excellence and environmental responsibility. As companies across the nation increasingly focus on sustainability—exemplified by initiatives like California's WAIRE program—YMS stands out as a leader in providing solutions that align with these goals.
About YMS
Yard Management Solutions (YMS) is dedicated to optimizing yard operations while promoting sustainability across the supply chain. Recognized as one of Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partners for 2024, YMS delivers innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact, enhance operational efficiency, and drive cost savings for clients. For more information about YMS's green initiatives and to learn how YMS can help your facility, visit their website.
Read more about YMS's recognition by Inbound Logistics here.
Victoria Papadelis
Yard Management Solutions
Supply Chain Sustainability: Eliminate Excessive CO2 Emissions and Enhance Workforce Safety