Global Power Management IC Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power management IC market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.60 billion in 2023 to $33.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electric vehicle (EV) growth, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the increasing popularity of wearable devices, the expansion of smart home devices and systems, and rising industrial automation and robotics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The power management IC market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in semiconductor technology, growth in consumer electronics, increased battery life requirements, renewable energy integration, and the expansion of telecommunications networks.

Growth Driver Of The Power Management IC Market

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to propel the growth of the power management IC market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are vehicles powered by electric motors using energy stored in rechargeable batteries, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is due to their environmental benefits, technological advancements, and increasing infrastructure support for charging stations. Power management ICs in electric vehicles (EVs) optimize battery usage, manage power distribution, and enhance overall energy efficiency. They ensure reliable performance and prolong battery life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the power management IC market include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp.

Major companies operating in the power management IC market are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as filter-integrated circuits that enhance system functionality at reduced system cost. Filter-integrated circuits are semiconductor devices designed to process and manipulate electronic signals by selectively allowing certain frequencies to pass while attenuating others. They are commonly used in signal processing and communication systems.

Segments:

1) By Product: Voltage Regulators, Linear Voltage Regulators, DC Regulators, Motor Control ICs, Integrated ASSPs Power Management ICs, Battery Management ICs, Other Products

2) By Function: Digital, Analog

3) By Operating Range: 1µA To 1mA, 1.1mA To 1A, 1a To 10A, 10.1A To 25A, 25.1A To 100A, Above 100A

4) By Application type: Linear Regulators, Reset ICs (Voltage Detectors), Light Emitting Diode (LED) Controllers, DC-DC Convertors (Switching Regulators), Switch ICs, Other Applications

5) By End Users: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Industrial, Power And Energy, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the power management IC market in 2023. The regions covered in the power management ic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Power Management IC Market Definition

A power management IC (integrated circuit) is a specialized electronic component designed to manage the power requirements of a device, efficiently distributing and regulating voltage and current. It integrates various power control functions, such as voltage regulation, power sequencing, and battery management, into a single chip.

