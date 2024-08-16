Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on unemployment rate in QLFS report for second quarter

Minister of Employment and Labour, Meth, has acknowledged the QLFS report for the second quarter released by Stats SA. She notes that while the official unemployment rate has increased from 32,9% in Q1 to 33,5% in Q2, the number of employed persons in Q2:2020 during the COVID inception was 14,1M and in Q2:2024 it was 16,7M, resulting in an increase in the labour force. Additionally, a decrease in unemployment rate recorded in Limpopo, Free State and the Eastern Cape is encouraging and commendable under the circumstances.

Whilst government has continued to put in place interventions like addressing loadshedding, resolving transport and logistics challenges, the economy is not growing as expected. Some of the key contributions to this sluggish economic growth are that; South Africa is not insulated from the global economic pressures and geo-politics. Henceforth, the scale at which the partnership between government and business is to be elevated, there is much hope that we will see a turn on economic growth yielding to job creation.

Meth considers her department as central in intensifying the coordination of contributions that are to yield the results needed to address and arrest the stubborn nature of unemployment, and as such the UIF is contributing to the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative which will conclude the next intake of the One million young people as School Assistants in over 23 000 schools across South Africa.

In 2023/2024 financial year, the department has played a crucial role in job preservation saving 14 887 jobs as part of the CCMA dispute resolution mechanisms. Furthermore, through another department’s entity, Productivity South Africa business turnaround and recovery programme, 71 enterprises were assisted resulting in 5 390 jobs being saved.

As Minister Meth continues with her first 100 days in office, her plan of action to refine and repurpose the strategic thrust of the department in ensuring that the employment mandate is sharpened and delivers tangible results remains high. The department of employment and labour entities continue to preserve jobs through the signing of the funding agreement between UIF and Productivity SA projected to benefit 226 companies with a target to save 11 300 jobs in the next three years.

“Aligned to the three priorities of the 7th administration, my department, in fulfilling its mandate needs a collective approach and refined coordinated efforts that are vigorous to turnaround the status quo, particularly, youth unemployment.” said Meth.

