Justice Ministry briefs media on departmental priorities, 16 Aug

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will host a media briefing on 16 August 2024 to outline the Department’s priorities and clarify its position on matters of public interest.

In response to significant increase in public interest, particularly concerning Masters Office, Office of the Solicitor-General, Court Infrastructure access to State Capture evidence by the National Prosecuting Authority and other related services, the Ministry will provide detailed updates on these key areas.

The briefing will cover the Department’s strategic priorities and address current issues of concern to the public.

Details of the media briefing:

Date: 16 August 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are encouraged to attend. For media confirmation of attendance, please contact Mr Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162.

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 078 237 3900