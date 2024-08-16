Minister Mzamo Buthelezi visits service delivery sites and hands over title deeds in Etwatwa, 20 Aug
Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, will visit service delivery sites and hand over title deeds in the Etwatwa community, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng Province, on 20 August 2024.
This initiative is supported by various national, provincial, and local departments, aligning with the Presidential District Development Model (DDM) Imbizo scheduled for 23 August 2024.
On this day, community members will have access to essential services, including those offered by the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).
Event Details:
Date: 20 August 2024
Time: 09:00 to 14:00
Venue: Stompie Skosana Sports Ground, Ward 66, Etwatwa
