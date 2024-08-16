MobiFin Recognized as the 'Best Agency Banking Solution Provider' at Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobiFin, a global fintech powerhouse, has strengthened its presence in the Ethiopian banking industry, securing two prestigious awards at the Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024. The successfully concluded summit focused on the future of Ethiopian banking and united the nation’s banking experts and key decision-makers.
MobiFin was honored with the 'Best Agency Banking Solution Provider Award 2024' at the summit. The intelligent agency banking solution leverages AI and machine learning to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and security. Overall, it improves the way Ethiopians access and use financial services.
Financial inclusion in Ethiopia has been a challenge, with a substantial percentage lacking access to formal banking services. The National Bank of Ethiopia has implemented a strategy to increase bank account ownership to 70% by 2025, and MobiFin is committed to this mission.
Beyond its award-winning agency banking solution, MobiFin offers a comprehensive suite of fintech solutions, such as omnichannel banking, digital wallets, and more, tailored to the Ethiopian banking sector. The company's revolutionary approach has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions.
The success of a company is defined by its people, and Mr Babeksingh Khalsa, VP Sales - Africa, MobiFin, exemplifies the same. He was recognized as the 'Banktech Innovator of the Year' at the summit. Mr Khalsa has been at the forefront of delivering unique fintech solutions in Africa for over two decades. His innovativeness and in-depth knowledge of the Ethiopian banking ecosystem have significantly contributed to MobiFin’s growth.
Mr Khalsa expressed, “Such recognitions further our commitment to push boundaries in the fintech space and shape the future of African banking. MobiFin’s digital banking and payment solutions are leading this transformation, and we’re proud to be the catalysts, working alongside Ethiopian banks to create an inclusive and secure financial ecosystem.”
“As we look to the future, we're excited about the potential to replicate this success across Africa, driving economic enhancement through innovative fintech solutions," he adds.
MobiFin's double win at the Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024 reaffirms its position as a leader in the fintech industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its reach, it remains committed to empowering financial services in Africa.
About Connected Banking Summit
The Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024 is part of a global series dedicated to addressing the critical challenges African banks and financial institutions face. This platform brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore innovative solutions and foster collaboration. The summit aims to empower attendees to make informed decisions and drive the industry forward by focusing on the latest banking technologies and practical applications.
About MobiFin
Founded two decades ago as a fintech division of the Bankai Group, MobiFin is a state-of-the-art digital financial platform. It is meticulously designed to empower banks, fintechs, telecoms, credit unions, and digitechs, enabling them to elevate customer experiences.
MobiFin has served over 200 banks and enterprises across 25+ countries, accumulating 20+ years of invaluable experience in digitally transforming banking and financial operations with unified solutions.
Tanishq Juneja
MobiFin
+1 718-713-8417
events@mobifin.com