Steven Binko, Openly Gay Recording Artist in Dallas, TX, Releases Powerful New Single "Warrior" and "Calibeats Remix"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist Steven Binko, originally from Milwaukee, WI, is proud to announce the official release of his latest single, "Warrior," today, along with the dynamic "Calibeats Remix" version. The song, an empowering anthem, reflects Binko's journey of overcoming personal challenges and emerging stronger than ever.
The chorus of "Warrior" embodies the spirit of resilience that defines Binko's message:
"I’m a warrior
Gotta be my own man
I’m a warrior
Gotta have my own back
I’m a warrior
Even if I fall
I’m a warrior
Gonna stand up tall"
"Warrior" is a deeply personal track for Binko, who has faced significant adversity in recent years, including filing bankruptcy, surviving a suicide attempt, enduring the end of his second marriage, and experiencing a physical assault earlier this year. The song serves as a testament to his resilience and determination to rise above life's challenges.
"Writing 'Warrior' was a turning point for me," Binko shares. "It’s a song that captures the essence of finding strength in the face of adversity. I wanted to create something that would not only reflect my own journey but also resonate with anyone who's ever felt beaten down by life and needed that extra push to keep going."
The release also includes the "Calibeats Remix," a fresh take on the original track, which adds an energetic and contemporary flair to the empowering message of the song. This remix offers fans a new way to experience the anthem's powerful lyrics and driving beat.
"I’m excited to share both the original and the remix of 'Warrior' with the world," Binko says. "The remix brings a different energy to the song - I wanted to have a version you could request at the clubs, and this version is next level! I think it’s a real bop!"
When asked about his goals for the song, Binko said, "The dream would be getting it on a WWE promo or featured at the end of an action movie during the credits. I don’t want the track release to be the end—I’d even love to collaborate with a band to do a live performance for something like Good Morning America, or Jimmy Fallon!”
"Warrior" marks a pivotal moment in Steven Binko's music career and is poised to inspire and uplift listeners with its message of strength and perseverance. Both the original track and the "Calibeats Remix" are now available on all major streaming platforms.
Warrior
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2GEv0k0sCAxUuWzWCIoWT5
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/warrior-single/1760625065
Warrior (Calibeats Remix)
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5FFsPtURLVUdAEaOHLVuqr
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/warrior-calibeats-remix-single/1761713080
For more information, please contact:
Steven Binko
contact@stevenbinko.com
www.facebook.com/stevenbinko
Steven Binko
