Tickets for 36th Macao International Music Festival on sale from Sunday (18 August)

MACAU, August 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will be held from 4 October to 4 November. Tickets will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 18 August (Sunday).

Themed “And the Stars Shine”, this edition of the MIMF will feature 12 spectacular programmes, gathering maestros and rising stars from the music scene to present a star-studded musical feast. The Tosca – Opera in Three Acts by Giacomo Puccini, hailed as one of the most famous operas, will be presented by the Mariinsky Theatre from Russia and acclaimed classical music conductor Valery Gergiev, in collaboration with the Macao Orchestra and the Mariinsky Orchestra. Internationally renowned conductor Valery Gergiev will also conduct the Mariinsky Orchestra in two concerts, presenting truly authentic Russian orchestral music. Legendary pianist Ivo Pogorelich will present enchanting music from the Romantic period. The great jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, will present a passionate and amazing concert that certainly be a jazz sensation. The closing performance will be presented by the world-renowned Portuguese Fado diva Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra under the baton of Tsung Yeh, incorporating Western poetry with Chinese chords and offering music aficionados a taste of its various flavours.

Various discounts are available for this year’s MIMF. An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, is available from 18 to 25 August, and a 20% discount will be offered from 26 August onwards. On the first day of ticket sales, ticket purchases for each show are limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person. Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

Tickets for the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque・Passion” will be on sale simultaneously through the ticket office of the Cinematheque・Passion and online (www.cinematheque-passion.mo) from 10am on 18 August. Registration for other outreach activities can be made from 10am on 19 August (Monday). Seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours or by email to outreach@icm.gov.mo.

For more information about the programmes and activities, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm and follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”).