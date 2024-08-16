AesirX Improves Analytics for WordPress : Real-Time Visitor Insights, Bad User Filtering, and Customizable Data Caching

Latest updates bring advanced first-party, open source analytics to WordPress with more accurate insights, enhanced security, and optimized site performance.

NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX, a leader in developing privacy-first, open source solutions, has launched major updates to its Analytics platform. These updates introduce real-time visitor tracking for more accurate insights, advanced bad user filtering for enhanced security, and customizable cache data options to optimize site performance. Designed specifically for WordPress and Woo users, these features empower site owners with greater control and efficiency in managing their websites.

Intuitive Live Visitor Numbers

AesirX Analytics stands out with its simplicity and ease of use. Unlike more complex solutions, AesirX offers a straightforward interface that provides real-time data at a glance. This feature is designed to help site owners quickly assess visitor activity and make immediate adjustments to improve engagement and performance.

Bad Users Filtering

Managing site security and data integrity is crucial for any website, and AesirX’s Bad User Filtering provides an extra layer of protection. It’s like having a savvy crew on board to keep the ship safe - hoisting the pirate flag for visitors trying to access unusual or non-existent URLs, signaling potential troublemakers. This feature automatically filters out these bad users, distinguishing between legitimate users and potentially harmful traffic. By setting up unique conditions beyond traditional bot filtering, AesirX ensures that your analytics reflect accurate, valuable data, giving you greater control over your site’s performance metrics.

Customizable Cache Data Options

AesirX offers customizable caching options, allowing users to set data retrieval intervals, such as every 60 seconds, to optimize performance by reducing server requests. Ideal for small users and discount hosts needing intervals of 15 seconds or more to avoid data request blocks, this feature enables efficient data access during high traffic. High-performance users can use the first-party server for real-time or near-real-time processing. Additionally, this integration allows for robust decentralized consent management, providing enhanced user privacy and regulatory compliance with an on-chain audit trail.

These updates to the Unified Analytics and Consent Solution are available on the official WordPress repository. This powerful platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance compliance, performance, and user experience. Site owners can easily install the plugin with a single click, making it an ideal solution for the 95% of websites and e-commerce platforms built on WordPress and Woo.

AesirX enables enhanced security and compliance with the latest privacy standards, providing an additional layer of trust for site owners and users alike. By focusing on first-party data collection and real-time insights, AesirX empowers businesses to operate with greater transparency and efficiency. These updates reflect AesirX’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of digital agencies, site owners, and developers.

About AesirX

AesirX is a leader in developing privacy-first, open source solutions that comply with international privacy regulations. With a strong focus on empowering WordPress and Woo users, AesirX offers innovative tools that enhance data security, user trust, and site performance. For more information and the latest updates, visit AesirX Analytics.