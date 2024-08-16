2024 European Photography Awards Proudly Presents the Iconic Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2024 European Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2024 European Photographer of the Year (Professional) - Pastoral peoples and practices by Trevor Cole 2024 European Photographer of the Year (Amateur) - The moon emerging from the castle. by Jesús Manzaneque Arteaga

The International Awards Associate (IAA), in unison with the European Photography Awards, publicly reveals the results of its much-anticipated 2024 competition.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), in unison with the European Photography Awards, publicly reveals the results of its much-anticipated 2024 competition. This illustrious award, open to photographers from all across the world, honours remarkable individuals behind the lens who capture the vibrant and diverse cultural heritage seen across the world.

Drawing an impressive number of entrants, the competition received over 3,500 submissions across 50 nations, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Sweden, and beyond, featuring its global appeal and presence.

2024 European Photographers of the Year

After thorough evaluation of over thousands of impressive submissions, the competition is ready to officially present the Photographers of the Year for 2024. Trevor Cole has been awarded the title of Professional Photographer of the Year with the masterpiece, Pastoral peoples and practices, and will be receiving a $3,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, Jesús Manzaneque Arteaga is celebrated as the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year for their impressive work, The moon emerging from the castle., winning a $2,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year - Pastoral peoples and practices by Trevor Cole (Ireland)

2. Amateur / Student Photographer of the Year - The moon emerging from the castle. by Jesús Manzaneque Arteaga (Spain)

2024 Category Winners of the Year

The European Photography Awards also celebrates the Category Winners of the Year, individuals with remarkable achievements across every category for both professional and amateur levels. Each of these photographers are recognised and honoured with a $100 cash prize, acknowledging their exceptional creativity to the art of photography through meaningful stories.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional) –

1. Italy Photography – The Venice Carnevale by Robin Yong

2. France Photography – Back to Malicorne n°1 by Christophe Demigné

3. Architecture Photography – Divine Majesty: St. Mary's Basilica on Krakow's Main Square by Robert Fülöp

4. Editorial Photography – Snapshots of Valor: On the Front Lines of Ukraine's Struggle by Stephan Goss

5. Fine Art Photography – Passion by Sonka Skerik

6. Nature Photography – The lord of the volcanoes by Francisco Negroni

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student) –

1. Italy Photography - Venetian Sunrise by Simon Heather

2. Editorial Photography – The Iron Quest by João Coelho

3. Nature Photography – The spider by LIN, CHUN-CHUNG

4. People Photography – One more please... by Ondrej Blaho

5. Black & White Photography – The freedom of nudity by João Coelho

Visit the European Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://europeanphotoawards.com/.

“This year’s fantastic submissions have impressively showcased masterfully captured photographs, reflecting the passion and craftsmanship of the global photography community,” remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “It has been a challenging yet rewarding task for our esteemed panel of jurors to evaluate these powerful and expressive visuals, where they deliver strong forms of excellence in the forms of art.”

Grand Jury Panel

Featuring a group of the worlds’ best professionals, the European Photography Awards upholds a professional standard in selecting its jurors, ensuring the highest levels of integrity and prestige. Notable members of the jury include Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Benny Lau (Hong Kong SAR), Marine Foissey (France), Dawid Galinski (Poland), and Leon Syfrit (United States), among others, each contributing their unique expertise and dedication to uphold golden evaluation standards.

“Crowning and honouring the most outstanding winners in this global competition can be a grandly celebrated moment,” said Thomas. “The depth revealed in each image highlights the limitless creativity behind each hand holding the lens. Every photograph recognised today underscores the lasting influence on this community, leading towards a creative world which the competition aims to create.”

In conjunction with the recent conclusion of the European Photography Awards, its sister award – the New York Photography Awards, is actively inviting submissions from around the world now. The competition calls for outstanding photographers worldwide, who share their vision with the world, who have a story to tell, and who have a piece of themselves to reveal.

About European Photography Awards

The European Photography Awards is an international photography competition that recognises exquisite and artistic content. The awards honours vast arrays of genres in the photographic medium, extending the reaches of your talents all across the globe.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.